Las Vegas police release footage of investigation into potential alien sightings

Las Vegas, Nevada - Big, shiny eyes, towering nearly 10 feet tall, 100% not human, alien – that's the 911 call that came into dispatchers last month from a Las Vegas area resident reporting extraterrestrial life in his backyard, just about an hour after local police witnessed an object falling from the sky.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a series of bizarre sightings and reports of an encounter with aliens. © Collage: LVMPD & stocksnapper

But the paranormal investigation by authorities did not turn up any answers.

"On May 1, 2023, at approximately 12:29 AM LVMPD dispatch received a call about a suspicious situation," the Las Vegas Police Department said in an email statement. "Officer conducted a preliminary investigation and closed the event as unfounded."

At around 11:50 PM on April 30, body camera footage from an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police captured a bright, glowing object cutting through the sky, according to local channel 8 News Now.

About 40 minutes later, a local resident placed a 911 call to report that something "100% not human" was staring at him from his backyard shortly after he and his family saw an object fall from the sky, the station reported.

"There's like an 8-foot person beside it, and another one's inside us, and it has big eyes and it's looking at us – and it's still there," the caller, who said that he and his family had seen something fall from the sky, told the dispatcher.

"I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually – we're terrified," the caller said.