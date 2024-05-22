Flag carried by January 6 rioters flown at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's home

Washington DC - A flag carried by Capitol rioters was displayed last year at a Supreme Court justice's vacation home, The New York Times reported Wednesday, after revelations a similarly provocative flag was flown outside his residence.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito has been found to have flown the "Appeal to Heaven" flag outside his vacation home. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito last week faced calls by Democrats to recuse himself from cases involving Donald Trump after the Times confirmed an inverted American flag – a symbol of the ex-president's false election fraud claims – was raised at his Virginia home in 2021.

Then, on Wednesday, the daily reported an "Appeal to Heaven" flag was flown outside the Alito vacation home in New Jersey last summer.

That flag, like the upside-down Stars and Stripes, was carried to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, by Trump supporters seeking to block certification of the November 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.

The Times published photographs of the "Appeal to Heaven" flag flying over a property on Long Beach Island and cited half a dozen neighbors and passersby confirming that the banner flew at the property in July and September of 2023.

The flag – which bears the words "An Appeal to Heaven" above a green pine tree on a white background – dates back to the Revolutionary War.

Although it fell into obscurity, it recently became a symbol of support for Trump and a push for a more Christian-centric US government.