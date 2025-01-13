NATO chief says Ukraine not strong enough for peace talks now

Brussels, Belgium - Ukraine is not currently in a strong enough position for peace talks with Russia , NATO chief Mark Rutte said Monday, as US President-elect Donald Trump gears up to take power.

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on December 18, 2024, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (r.) prior to their talks on the sidelines of a EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels. © Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP

"At this moment, clearly Ukraine is not there, because they cannot at this moment negotiate from a position of strength," Rutte told EU lawmakers.

"We have to do more to make sure by changing the trajectory of the conflict that they can get to that position of strength."

Trump will be sworn into office next Monday after vowing on the campaign trail to bring a swift end to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

The promises from the incoming US leader have sparked fears he could cut Washington's support to Kyiv and force its leaders to make painful concessions.

Trump takes power nearly three years into the war as Ukraine's fatigued forces are being pushed back on the front line.

"We all want this war to end, but above all, we want peace to last," Rutte said. "Peace will not last if Putin gets his way in Ukraine, because then he will press ahead."

The NATO head warned that a bad deal for Ukraine would embolden Russia and its allies such as China, North Korea, and Tehran.

"I am convinced that peace can only last if Ukraine comes to the table from a position of strength," he said.