Viral Video of the Day for February 20, 2026: Girls try to break glass bottle at rage room – but it won't shatter
In today's Viral Video of the Day, two girls at a "rage room" meet their match in the form of one unbreakable glass bottle.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, one girl hurls the bottle into the air while the other swings to shatter it mid-flight, but the bottle survives without taking a crack.
Then, both girls try taking turns slamming it against a barrel, and it still refuses to break.
"That would be so funny if someone made a rage room but nothing is breakable so they come out more enraged," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@aimee_choi