Madonna's concert takes wild turn as Ricky Martin gets aroused on stage

Madonna and Ricky Martin sent the internet ablaze after viral clips from the pop icon's Miami show seemingly showed Martin getting an erection on stage!

By Elyse Johnson

Miami, Florida - Madonna had singer Ricky Martin living la vida loca at her Miami concert!

Ricky Martin (l.) raised some eyebrows when he was seen on stage at Madonna's Miami concert.  © Collage: CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/madonna

Fans are convinced that the 57-year-old Latin star got a little "excited" when he joined the 57-year-old hitmaker on stage amid her Celebration tour.

In viral clips, Martin joins Madonna to judge her backup dancers who strutted down the runway in barely-there clothing during a rendition of her track, Vogue.

Yet, the Maria crooner got a surprise from the male and female dancers, who rushed down the stage to give him a lap dance.

The spicy moves from the performers seemingly got Martin excited as fans noticed a big bulge in the Grammy winner's pants, leading to speculation he was aroused during the set.

One user on X tweeted, "Wait a minute Ricky Martin is that a..." along with a shocked-face emoji.

Another fan joked, "Ricky Martin Pitching Tent!"

Martin didn't comment on the eyebrow-raising moment, but he did give Madonna a shoutout on Instagram as he wrote, "Thank you @madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party!"

