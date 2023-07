American nurse and child kidnapped in Haiti, aid group says

Port-au-Prince, Haiti - An American nurse and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti , a Christian aid group said Saturday, days after the US government ordered its nonessential personnel out of the Caribbean country due to spiraling insecurity.

The US State Department has urged Americans to depart Haiti "as soon as possible." © Chandan Khanna / AFP

Alix Dorsainvil and her child were kidnapped Thursday morning near Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, El Roi Haiti said in a statement on its website.



She is the wife of the group's director, who is Haitian, and the mother and child were taken from the El Roi campus "while serving in our community ministry."

"Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family," El Roi said.

"Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus."

Their kidnapping came after the US State Department issued an updated travel advisory Thursday, saying Americans in Haiti should depart "as soon as possible ... in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges."

The US government is "extremely limited in its ability" to assist Americans in the country who may need emergency help, it said, warning that "kidnapping is widespread."