Carney cabinet member resigns as Canadian PM is slammed for U-turn on climate efforts

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is facing backlash for seemingly betraying the fight against climate change. © via REUTERS

Others say he is facing reality and has no choice but to boost polluting sectors that are vital to an economy being punished by US President Donald Trump's trade war.

But there is no dispute that since replacing former prime minister Justin Trudeau in March, Carney has repositioned his Liberal Party on the environment.

Immediately after taking office, Carney scrapped Trudeau's unpopular carbon tax on individuals.

He then launched a Major Projects Office to fast-track initiatives he said would strengthen Canada's economic sovereignty, creating a bulwark against the impacts of Trump's tariffs.

Mining and natural gas projects – criticized by some environmental advocates – were among the early picks.

But the most dramatic development came on Thursday, when Carney struck a deal with the conservative-led energy-producing Alberta province to advance a new oil pipeline, while increasing overall oil and gas production.

"Canada and Alberta are striking a new partnership to build a stronger, more sustainable, and more independent Albertan and Canadian economy," Carney said.

"We will make Canada an energy superpower, drive down our emissions, and diversify our export markets.”

The deal marked a clear pivot for Carney's Liberal Party and a departure from the policies that defined Trudeau's decade in power.