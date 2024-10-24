Taiwan holds live-fire drills on island in Strait after China stokes tensions

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwanese troops on Thursday conducted live-fire exercises on an outlying island in the Taiwan Strait, a day after a Chinese aircraft carrier group sailed through the sensitive waterway .

The day and night-time drills were held on Penghu island, in the narrow passage separating Taiwan and China, and were part of a regular exercise held over several days, the defense ministry said.



As part of the drills, soldiers practiced preparing for combat in the event of "Chinese air and sea infiltration" of the island, the ministry said.

Flares lit up the night sky as troops using mortars, machine guns and grenade launchers unleashed a barrage of fire and provided cover for M60A3 tanks and CM-21 armored vehicles during one of the exercises.

"This night-time exercise mainly aimed to familiarise personnel with the operation of night vision equipment and to help them adapt to the night combat environment," Lieutenant Commander Chen Jyun-Yan told reporters.

"The hypothetical scenario for this exercise was enemy forces take advantage of poor night-time visibility to attempt a landing."

China considers Taiwan as part of its own territory and, in recent years, has ramped up military activity to pressure Taipei into accepting its claims.