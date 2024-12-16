US warship docks at Cambodian port close to Chinese naval base

A massive US warship has docked at a Cambodian port for the first time in nearly a decade, mere miles from a major and controversial Chinese naval base.

By Evan Williams

Kampong Saom, Cambodia - A US warship has on Monday docked at a Cambodian port, mere miles from a massive and newly-renovated Chinese naval port.

A US warship has docked in Cambodia for the first time in eight years. © AFP/Yarn Soveit The port call is the first time in eight years that a US military ship has docked in Cambodia, and a significant moment in the Phnom Penh-Washington relationship, which has struggled in recent years. Cambodia will host the US ship for a five-day visit, which its defense ministry hopes will "strengthen and expand" Phnom Penh's relationship with Washington, and "promote bilateral cooperation." "It is great to be back, returning US presence here after eight years" said the USS Savannah's commanding officer Daniel A. Sledz.

China-Cambodia relationship sparks concern in Washington

China has spent billions on Cambodian infrastructure and upgrading the Ream base. © AFP/Pann Bony The USS Savannah's port call in Cambodia comes amid concerns over Chinese investment in Cambodia's infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities, which has come as part of Beijing's Belt and Road initiative. A report on China's Belt and Road Portal in November claimed that more than half of Cambodia's industrial factories have seen funding from China, amounting to about $9 billion in capital investment. "Cambodia and China have a long-standing friendship, and our collaboration in industry and technology serves as a key pillar of the Diamond Cooperation between the two countries," Cambodia's Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation said in a statement. China Taiwan goes on high alert after China's military restricts airspace This close relationship has seen Beijing upgrade the Ream naval base, located about 20 miles from the city of Kampong Saom, also known as Sihanoukville. The US considers the location strategically important due to its access to the Gulf of Thailand. Beijing first docked its warships at the port in December last year, before sending two to the Sihanoukville port in May as part of joint Cambodian-Chinese military drills.

US and Cambodian officials seek "positive momentum"

Cambodia's closeness with China has frayed the country's relationship with the US, leading Washington and Phnom Penh to try and improve diplomatic links. In June, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Phnom Penh to meet with Prime Minister Hun Manet and other members of the Cambodian cabinet. According to a statement released by the Pentagon, the officials discussed "opportunities to strengthen the US-Cambodia bilateral defense relationship in support of peace and security."