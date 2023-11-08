Washington DC's beloved pandas return to China amid diplomatic strain

Washington DC - All three giant pandas in the Smithsonian's National Zoo were set to begin a one-way trip back to China on Wednesday, leaving only a few of the cuddly creatures in the United States amid tense diplomatic relations with Beijing.

A crate carrying Panda Mei Xiang is moved out of the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington DC on November 8, 2023. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

Now in their mid-20s, pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian arrived at the Smithsonian National Zoo in 2000 and quickly became a main attraction.



The duo and their 3-year-old cub Xiao Qi Ji – "Little Miracle" in English – will board a special cargo plane to begin the 19-hour journey to Chengdu, China, later Wednesday, the zoo said.

Early in the morning, AFP journalists saw the pandas being carried out of the zoo in ventilated crates, along with boxes of apples and piles of tasty bamboo shoots.

While the pandas' departure had been expected due to a longstanding contract agreement, the iconic animals' return was widely seen as symbolizing US-Chinese tensions.

The first pair of black-and-white furballs arrived from China in 1972 as a gift, following then-president Richard Nixon's historic visit to the Communist nation.

Recognizing the species' uncanny ability to attract fans – and a source of income for its conservation program – China continued to loan pandas to Washington and other zoos around the world in a program since dubbed "Panda Diplomacy."

The Chinese government tends to "bestow" pandas on "nations with whom China's relations are on the upswing, as a form of soft power projection," Kurt Tong, a former high-ranking US diplomat and managing partner of the Asia Group consultancy, told AFP.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit dramatic lows in the last few years over trade, human rights, export controls, and the status of US-backed Taiwan.

Given the strains between Washington and China, especially over Taiwan, "it is not surprising that Chinese authorities are allowing panda contracts with US zoos to expire," Tong said.