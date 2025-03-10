EU complains Trump administration is not "engaging" to make deal to avoid tariffs

Brussels, Belgium - The US does not appear to want to make a deal with Brussels to avoid hefty tariffs against the EU , the bloc's trade chief said Monday, days before American steel and aluminum levies kick in.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic (l.) has complained the US is not "engaging to make a deal" to avoid tariffs threatened by Donald Trump. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The US administration does not seem to be engaging to make a deal," said Maros Sefcovic, who traveled to Washington last month in the hopes of reaching an agreement to avert a trade war.

President Donald Trump has taken aim squarely at the European Union, charging last month that the bloc was formed "to screw" the US.

On Wednesday, Trump's 25% tariffs across steel and aluminum imports are due to take effect – affecting the EU as well as Canada, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, and other trading partners.

The EU has said it will respond firmly if the levies come into force.

"As the US is watching over their interest, so is the European Union. Therefore, we will always protect European businesses, workers and consumers from unjustified tariffs because we know that they expect no less from us," Sefcovic told reporters in Brussels.

But the trade commissioner stressed that the EU remained open to dialogue.

"We want to have a constructive and positive relationship with the United States of America. And therefore, I would highlight once again that our doors are open for constructive engagement," Sefcovic said.

He also insisted the "overall picture" showed EU-US trade relations were balanced and mutually beneficial.