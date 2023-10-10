Gaza decimated by Israeli airstrikes overnight as residents prevented from escaping

Gaza - The Israeli government is continuing its deadly siege on Gaza, bombing civilian infrastructure and the main path of escape, after a Hamas-led attack that killed hundreds of Israelis.

Smoke rises from houses and buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City on October 10, 2023. © REUTERS

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said they have dropped 2,000 munitions and more than 1,000 tons of bombs on Gaza over the last day, destroying high-rise apartment buildings, mosques, hospitals, banks, and other civilian infrastructure. Israel has also cut off food, water, electricity, and gas to the area and called up 300,000 IDF reservists for a potential ground invasion.

Referring to Palestinians as "human animals," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had ordered a "full siege" on Gaza – one of the most densely populated places on earth, with around 2.3 million people crammed into a sliver of land around the size of Washington DC.

Gaza's health ministry said Tuesday that at least 770 Palestinians had been killed and 4,000 wounded in the strikes.

Israel had warned Palestinians to leave as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is "embarking on a long and difficult war."

That hasn't stopped the Israeli military from dropping bombs multiple times on the Gaza-Egypt Rafah crossing, the only land exit, effectively trapping Palestinian civilians in the world's largest open-air prison as bombs rain down from above.