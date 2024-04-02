Iran vows to punish Israel and issues warning to US after deadly strike on embassy annex

Tehran, Iran - Iran warned Israel on Tuesday that it will punish an air strike that killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals, at its consular annex in Damascus, Syria.

Emergency and security personnel search the rubble at the site of strikes which hit a building annexed to the Iranian embassy in Syria's capital Damascus, on April 1, 2024. © LOUAI BESHARA / AFP

Four other people were also reported killed in Monday's strike which leveled the five-story building adjacent to the Iranian embassy and further stoked tensions already running high as the Gaza assault nears the end of its sixth month.



Israel declined to comment on the strike, which fueled Middle East tensions already enflamed by Israel's brutal Gaza siege.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed that Israel would be punished.

"The evil Zionist regime will be punished at the hands of our brave men. We will make them regret this crime and the other ones," Khamenei said in a message published on his official website.

President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the attack as a "clear violation of international regulations" which "will not go unanswered."

"After repeated defeats and failures against the faith and will of the Resistance Front fighters, the Zionist regime has put blind assassinations on its agenda in the struggle to save itself," Raisi said on his office's website.