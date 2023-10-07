Israel "at war" as Palestinian militants launch massive surprise attack
Gaza - Palestinians and Israel are at war after a barrage of rockets was fired and fighters from the Gaza strip have broken through the walled-off enclave in a major escalation of the conflict.
"Citizens of Israel, we are at war," the Israeli leader said in a video message from military headquarters in Tel Aviv.
Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant added that "Troops are fighting against the enemy at every location."
AFP journalists said Israel's military began air strikes on Gaza, following the rocket barrage from inside the territory which is sealed off from Israel by a militarized border barrier.
Rockets had earlier streamed across the sky repeatedly after the first launches from multiple locations across the Palestinian territories from 6:30 AM (11:30 PM EDT Friday), AFP journalists in Gaza City reported.
The armed wing of Hamas, which controls Gaza, said it was behind the aerial assault, saying its militants had launched thousands of rockets and its fighters seized an Israeli tank.
"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel). Their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said. "We announce Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and we fired, in the first strike of 20 minutes, more than 5,000 rockets."
Hamas called on "the resistance fighters in the West Bank" as well as "our Arab and Islamic nations" to join the battle, in a statement posted on Telegram.
Israel vows "consequences" for Hamas
Hundreds of residents fled their homes in eastern Gaza to move away from the border with Israel, an AFP correspondent said.
Men, women and children carrying blankets and food left their homes, mostly in the northeastern part of the territory, the reporter said.
Israel's military said Hamas launched "massive shooting of rockets," while at the same time "terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in a number of different locations."
Hamas "will face the consequences and responsibility for these events," it said in a statement.
A regional council for Israeli communities northeast of Gaza said its president was killed in an exchange of fire with attackers from Gaza.
What's behind the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?
Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza since 2007 after Hamas took power and has expanded illegal settlements in the West Bank.
Palestinian militants and Israel have fought several devastating wars since.
The latest violence follows increasingly violent crackdowns and raids on Palestinians, including repeated flashpoints at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
So far this year at least 247 Palestinians, 32 Israelis and two foreigners have been killed in the conflict. The vast majority of fatalities have occurred in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.
There has been a rise in army raids and Israeli settler violence against Palestinians and their property, with Palestinian targeting Israelis in response.
