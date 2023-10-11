Israel-Gaza war updates: Only power plant in Gaza runs out of fuel as casualties mount

The Israeli air force continued to pound the Gaza Strip on Wednesday in retaliation for the weekend's attacks by Hamas, as the death toll soared on both sides.

Airstrikes on Gaza continue, with hospitals struggling to cope with the influx of injured people and the lack of power. © REUTERS Israel is enforcing a blockade of energy supplies for around 2 million Palestinians in Gaza.

The sole power plant there has ceased its normal production, the operator said, with electricity now generated from solar power, but it would only be enough for about 10 hours of electricity per day. Hospitals in the enclave, already overwhelmed, are on the brink of collapse. Meanwhile, preparations for a full-scale ground invasion of Gaza continue as Israeli troops mass along the border with the besieged strip. The heavily divided Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party, has reached an agreement with leading opposition politician Benny Gantz to form an emergency government.

At least 22 US citizens have been killed since Hamas militants launched a massive attack against Israel, the US State Department said Wednesday, with Washington pledging firm support for its close ally. "At this time, we can confirm the deaths of at least 22 US citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected," a State Department spokesperson said.

Mourners at the graveside of Eden Guez, who was killed in the Hamas attack on a music festival that left at least 260 people dead. © REUTERS

In total, the number killed in retaliatory Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since Saturday rose to at least 1,100 on Wednesday, among them 326 children. Around 5,339 other people have been injured, the Health Ministry in Gaza said. The number of people killed in Israel during large-scale attacks by Hamas which began on Saturday has now risen to at least 1,200, IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said, the "overwhelming majority" of whom were civilians. The Israelis also said they had bombed the Islamic University of Gaza because it was being used by Hamas as a training site for military intelligence personnel and for the development and production of weapons. Israeli jets bombed the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent too, the rescue service said, while the United Nations refugee agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, said it has lost nine of its employees since the start of the airstrikes on Gaza.