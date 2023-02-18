North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea and sounds alarms

Seoul, South Korea – North Korea fired a suspected long-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile into the waters off its eastern coast on Saturday, the South Korean military said.

A news broadcast in Seoul showed file footage of a North Korean missile test as concerned raised over another suspected long-range ballistic missile fired by North Korea on Saturday (file photo). © ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said the missile was launched near the North Korean capital Pyongyang and flew about 550 miles. South Korea has expressed their concerns over the action.

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea or any world powers from testing ballistic missiles of any range, which - depending on their design - can also be equipped with a nuclear warhead.

It would be the first test of such a missile by the country in more than a month. North Korea launched an extensive series of missile tests late last year, in what was called out as a nuclear ramp up by the UN and US. The tests included one record-breaking missile that flew over Japan in October.

South Korea's general staff has accused the North of again committing a "serious provocation."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the missile probably fell into the sea within Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to reports by Kyodo news agency.