Pope Francis extends hospital stay amid "complex" condition

Rome, Italy - Pope Francis, hospitalized for bronchitis four days ago, faces a "complex clinical picture" that will require the 88-year-old to stay longer than originally expected, the Vatican said on Monday.

After initially canceling events through Monday, the Vatican said the pope's weekly Wednesday audience would not go ahead either.

"The results of the tests carried out in recent days and today have demonstrated a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract that has led to a further change in treatment," it said in a statement.

"All the tests carried out until now are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require adequate hospitalization."

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni had earlier told reporters that the pope was in "good humor," had rested well overnight, had eaten breakfast, and read the newspapers.

A source in the pope's entourage had also insisted there was no alarm within the Vatican following his Friday admission to Rome's Gemelli hospital.

Francis was admitted after a "very busy" two weeks, during which "he was weakened," the source told AFP, but added: "There is no alarmism."

A Vatican source told AFP the pope was receiving oxygen.

Yet the news of the more complex situation raises fresh concerns about the Argentine pontiff, who has suffered increasing health issues in recent years.