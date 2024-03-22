Russia makes unprecedented declaration amid all-out assault on Ukraine: "State of war"

Moscow, Russia - Russia admitted two years into its invasion of Ukraine on Friday that it was "in a state of war," as it launched a massive wave of missile and drone attacks on its neighbor's territory.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, targeting energy facilities and admitting for the first time that it was in a "state of war." © Credit SERGEY BOBOK / AFP

Russia fired almost 90 missiles and more than 60 Iranian-designed kamikaze drones, damaging dozens of energy facilities including power stations, in what Ukrainian officials said was an attempt to cripple the country's electricity and heating supply.



Russia said the wave of strikes was retaliation for a series of Ukrainian attacks on its border regions in recent weeks.

At least five people were killed and more than 20 injured, according to Ukraine's interior ministry and local officials.

"We are in a state of war," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview to a pro-Kremlin newspaper, published Friday.

The admission marks an escalation in official language used to describe the conflict, which the Kremlin initially referred to as a "special military operation."

"Yes, it started as a special military operation, but as soon as this bunch was formed there, when the collective West became a participant on Ukraine's side, for us, it already became a war," Peskov said.

"De jure (legally) it is a special military operation. But de facto it has turned into a war," he added.