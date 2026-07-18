Aldi's candy aisle is serving up serious childhood nostalgia this week

Aldi is making bargain hunters really happy starting Monday, July 20, and you can snag them online.

Back-to-school gets colorful and affordable with the L&D Premium Kids Backpack for $16.99, plus plenty of other fun deals.

Been out of school for a while? Then take a tasty trip back to your childhood with the Jolly Rancher Ropes for $3.64.

Your furry kids don't have to miss out either, with this Heart to Tail Novelty Cat Tower for $24.99.

And if you're getting through your quarter or midife crisis by baking sourdough bread, check out this Crofton Cast Iron Textured Dutch or Bread Oven for $29.99.

Read on below for more great finds waiting on Aldi's shelves and online.