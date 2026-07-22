Your kids will be pumped about these back-to-school finds at Aldi

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Aldi is making bargain hunters really happy starting Thursday, July 23, and you can snag them online.

Back-to-school gets colorful and affordable with the L&D Premium Kids Backpack for $16.99, plus plenty of other fun deals.

Been out of school for a while? Then take a tasty trip back to your childhood with the Jolly Rancher Ropes for $3.64.

Your furry kids don't have to miss out either, with this Heart to Tail Novelty Cat Tower for $24.99.

And if you're getting through your quarter or midife crisis by baking sourdough bread, check out this Crofton Cast Iron Textured Dutch or Bread Oven for $29.99.

Read on below for more great finds waiting on Aldi's shelves and online.

Aldi's back-to-school finds on Thursday, July 23

  © Aldi

Aldi is really stepping up its back-to-school game, and the start of school is closer than you think.

With this L&D Premium Kids Backpack for $16.99, your kids will head to school with a smile.

Even more great deals:

Here's how to make your favorite furry friends and your wallet happy

  © Aldi

If you alsp want to treat your four-legged friends, Aldi is a great one-stop shop.

With this Heart to Tail Novelty Cat Tower for $24.99, every cat can enjoy exciting adventures, even indoors.

More to look at here:

With Aldi, you can make your home cozy without spending a lot

  © Aldi

To feel comfortable at home, you often don't need much, and it doesn't have to be expensive.

The Crofton Cast Iron Textured Dutch or Bread Oven for $29.99 isn't just super practical for your sourdough bread, it's also seriously stylish.

Here's what else might interest you:

Aldi has your back on your next cheat day

  © Aldi

Whether you've got a sweet tooth or are craving something savory, Aldi has the tastiest snacks.

If nostalgia had a flavor, it would be the Jolly Rancher Ropes for $3.64.

Treat yourself here too:

Didn't find wat you're looking for? No problem, Aldi has tons more on sale.

>> Check out this week's current sales here.

Happy deal scoring!

Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.

Cover photo: Aldi