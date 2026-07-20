Aldi's newest finds are stealing the spotlight this week
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Aldi is making bargain hunters really happy starting Tuesday, July 21, and you can snag them online.
Back-to-school gets colorful and affordable with the L&D Premium Kids Backpack for $16.99, plus plenty of other fun deals.
Been out of school for a while? Then take a tasty trip back to your childhood with the Jolly Rancher Ropes for $3.64.
Your furry kids don't have to miss out either, with this Heart to Tail Novelty Cat Tower for $24.99.
And if you're getting through your quarter or midife crisis by baking sourdough bread, check out this Crofton Cast Iron Textured Dutch or Bread Oven for $29.99.
Read on below for more great finds waiting on Aldi's shelves and online.
Aldi's back-to-school finds on Tuesday, July 21
Aldi is really stepping up its back-to-school game, and the start of school is closer than you think.
With this L&D Premium Kids Backpack for $16.99, your kids will head to school with a smile.
Even more great deals:
- Crofton Kids Stainless Steel Water Bottle
for $5.99
- Crofton Purple Lunch Box
for $5.99
- Pembrook My School Years Journal
for $9.99
- Pembrook Rainbow Silicone Pencil Case
for $4.99
Here's how to make your favorite furry friends and your wallet happy
If you alsp want to treat your four-legged friends, Aldi is a great one-stop shop.
With this Heart to Tail Novelty Cat Tower for $24.99, every cat can enjoy exciting adventures, even indoors.
More to look at here:
- Scented NERF Dog Toy
for $6.99
- Pure Being Zippy Bite Dog Treat with Collagen Support
for $4.99
- Heart to Tail Pet Splash Pad
for $9.99
- KIRKTON HOUSE Loveseat Cover
for $19.99
With Aldi, you can make your home cozy without spending a lot
To feel comfortable at home, you often don't need much, and it doesn't have to be expensive.
The Crofton Cast Iron Textured Dutch or Bread Oven for $29.99 isn't just super practical for your sourdough bread, it's also seriously stylish.
Here's what else might interest you:
- Easy Home Folding Utility Cart
for $19.99
- Crofton Sandwhich or Lunch Accessories
for $1.99
- KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Wick Candle Mahogany Sandalwood
for $5.49
- Crofton Sandwich Boxes
for $1.99
Aldi has your back on your next cheat day
Whether you've got a sweet tooth or are craving something savory, Aldi has the tastiest snacks.
If nostalgia had a flavor, it would be the Jolly Rancher Ropes for $3.64.
Treat yourself here too:
Didn't find wat you're looking for? No problem, Aldi has tons more on sale.
>> Check out this week's current sales here.
Happy deal scoring!
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: Aldi