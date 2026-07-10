Aldi is selling stylish kitchen essentials at super low prices right now
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Aldi shoppers have something to get excited about this Saturday, July 11.
The grocery chain is rolling out fresh markdowns, with the spotlight on kitchen must haves and everything parents need for a smooth start to the school year.
Take the Ambiano 2-Slice Toaster, now just $19.99, perfect for anyone finally replacing a toaster on its last legs.
Or the Pembrook Teacher Planner for $8.99, a handy find for teachers and parents getting organized before the new school year.
Aldi has packed its shelves with more deals worth a look before they're gone.
Aldi's kitchen deals on Saturday, July 11
Aldi is stocking up on kitchen essentials this week, and shoppers are taking notice.
Among the standouts is the stylish Ambiano 2-Slice Toaster, now on sale for just $19.99, a small upgrade that makes a real difference every morning.
Kitchen essentials:
Ambiano Electric Kettle
for $19.99
Crofton 3-Piece Glass Food Storage Set
for $12.99
- Ambiano High-Speed Blending Set
for $19.99
- Crofton 8-Piece Mix & Prep Set
for $9.99
Back to School Is Closer Than You Think, and Aldi Is Ready
For many families, the first day of school is just around the corner, and the countdown is already on.
Luckily, Aldi planned ahead, rolling out deals that make the transition a little easier. The Pembrook Teacher Planner, now just $8.99, is a great example, giving teachers and parents an easy way to start the year organized.
First day at school:
Pembrook Laminator
for $19.99
Pembrook Bulletin Board Set
for $2.99
Smithsonian Education Rug
for $19.99
Pembrook Expandable File Folder
for $6.99
Aldi Just Dropped Prices on Fruits and Vegetables
Aldi is cutting prices across its produce section this week, making it a great time to stock up.
Avocados are now just $0.59 each, perfect for guacamole or topping off a salad.
And pineapples are down to $1.79 each, a sweet deal for anyone craving something fresh.
More price drops:
Cucumbers
for $0.65 Each
Blueberries
for $1.99 Per Pint
Mandarins
for $2.99 Per 3-Lb. Bag
Stocking Up for Summer? Aldi Has You Covered
Summer is the perfect time to restock the pantry, and Aldi is making it easy this week.
Our top pick is the Southern Grove Everything Bagel Cashews for $5.49, a snack that hits the sweet spot between savory and satisfying, perfect for road trips, backyard hangouts, or just keeping on hand.
Stock up with Aldi:
Clancy's Kettle Variety Pack
for $7.59
Simply Nature Organic Tea
for $1.59
Berryhill Hot Honey
for $5.39
Dakota's Pride Assorted Baked Beans
for $1.85
Didn't find what you were looking for? No problem, Aldi has many more highlights in its weekly special ads.
>> Check out this week's current flyer here.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: Aldi