This is the week your grocery bill finally gets a break

Aldi shoppers have something to get excited about this Wednesday, July 15.

The grocery chain is rolling out fresh markdowns, with the spotlight on kitchen must haves and everything parents need for a smooth start to the school year.

Take the Ambiano 2-Slice Toaster, now just $19.99, perfect for anyone finally replacing a toaster on its last legs.

Or the Pembrook Teacher Planner for $8.99, a handy find for teachers and parents getting organized before the new school year.

Aldi has packed its shelves with more deals worth a look before they're gone.