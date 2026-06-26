Your kids will love this inflatable snake sprinkler from ALDI

More than 500 people gathered at the grand opening of a new grocery store in New York's Times Square. And of course, it had to be for the new ALDI store!

And it's no wonder, given the awesome deals you can score there, starting this Saturday, June 27.

At the new store, plus at its other outposts, you can find these Multifunction Choppers for $12.99, Two-Tier Wooden Lazy Susans for $14.99, and Electric Egg Cookers for $14.99.

Pair these with tasty BBQ-offers like their Fresh Atlantic Salmon, which is down to $8.99 per lb. from $9.49, or these Family Packs Chicken Wings for $2.49 instead of $2.89.

To escape the heat in summer, ALDO is helping out with these cool Inflatable Snake Sprinklers for only $12.99, Lounger Beds for $7.99, and Pet Pool Floats for $12.99.

Scroll down to discover more of our top picks.