Your kids will love this inflatable snake sprinkler from ALDI

Ad

More than 500 people gathered at the grand opening of a new grocery store in New York's Times Square. And of course, it had to be for the new ALDI store!

And it's no wonder, given the awesome deals you can score there, starting this Saturday, June 27.

At the new store, plus at its other outposts, you can find these Multifunction Choppers for $12.99, Two-Tier Wooden Lazy Susans for $14.99, and Electric Egg Cookers for $14.99.

Pair these with tasty BBQ-offers like their Fresh Atlantic Salmon, which is down to $8.99 per lb. from $9.49, or these Family Packs Chicken Wings for $2.49 instead of $2.89.

To escape the heat in summer, ALDO is helping out with these cool Inflatable Snake Sprinklers for only $12.99, Lounger Beds for $7.99, and Pet Pool Floats for $12.99.

Scroll down to discover more of our top picks.

New items on sale at ALDI this Saturday, June 27

Among our ALDI Finds on Saturday, June 27, there are plenty of must-haves for the kitchen. Whether chopping vegetables, setting the table, or serving food – every need is covered!

Our top pick? This Crofton Multifunction Chopper for only $12.99, which makes food prep much easier.

Plus, don't miss out on these offers:

More highlights in their weekly roundup here.

Splash now, worry later with these ALDI finds

When temperatures keep rising, it's time to cool down. ALDI is dropping some great deals on Saturday, June 27 for water shenanigans.

The Coconut Grove Inflatable Snake Sprinkler for $12.99 doesn't just look fun, it also brings kids outdoors for memories they won't forget.

Heads up, here are some more watery savings:

More highlights in the ALDI weekly here.

ALDI products at unbeatable prices: Beat the heat with your pet

Summer isn't easy for pets either. They need to cool down and regulate their body temperature, too.

Explore the new ALDI Finds available this Saturday, June 27 to help them out.

This Heart to Tail Novelty Pet Bed, priced at $14.99, offers a safe place to relax in the shade.

More purrrfect pet deals:

More pet highlights on sale here.

BBQ season is here with help from ALDI

Grill masters should check out ALDI's delicious deals this Saturday, June 27. Find juicy meats, crisp vegetables, and sides that will make your taste buds explode.

How about this Fresh Atlantic Salmon, for example? It's down to $8.99 per lb. from the original price of $9.49, and is easy to throw on the grill for a healthy option.

These will make your mouth water too:

More highlights to check out here.

You can find more unexpected products at amazing prices in ALDI's digital weekly! Get 'em while they last until Tuesday, June 30.

Cover photo: Aldi