Heads up, pet owners! This pet pool float for just $12.99 is a must-have this summer
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More than 500 people gathered at the grand opening of a new grocery store in New York's Times Square. And of course, it had to be for the new ALDI store!
And it's no wonder, given the awesome deals you can score there, starting this Monday, June 29.
At the new store, plus at its other outposts, you can find these Multifunction Choppers for $12.99, Two-Tier Wooden Lazy Susans for $14.99, and Electric Egg Cookers for $14.99.
Pair these with tasty BBQ-offers like their Fresh Atlantic Salmon, which is down to $8.99 per lb. from $9.49, or these Family Packs Chicken Wings for $2.49 instead of $2.89.
To escape the heat in summer, ALDO is helping out with these cool Inflatable Snake Sprinklers for only $12.99, Lounger Beds for $7.99, and Pet Pool Floats for $12.99.
Scroll down to discover more of our top picks.
New items on sale at ALDI this Monday, June 29
Among our ALDI Finds on Monday, June 29, there are plenty of must-haves for the kitchen. Whether chopping vegetables, setting the table, or serving food – every need is covered!
Our top pick? This Crofton Multifunction Chopper for only $12.99, which makes food prep much easier.
Plus, don't miss out on these offers:
- KIRKTON HOUSE Placemat Set
for $6.99
- Crofton Two-Tier Wooden Lazy Susan
for $14.99
- Ambiano Electric Egg Cooker
for $14.99
- Crofton Blue Salad Bowl
for $12.99
Splash now, worry later with these ALDI finds
When temperatures keep rising, it's time to cool down. ALDI is dropping some great deals on Monday, June 29 for water shenanigans.
The Coconut Grove Inflatable Snake Sprinkler for $12.99 doesn't just look fun, it also brings kids outdoors for memories they won't forget.
Heads up, here are some more watery savings:
- H20GO! Lounger Bed
for $7.99
- Adventuridge 40-oz. Sip Your Way Bottle
for $9.99
- H2OGO! 42" Round Pool
for $9.99
- Ambiano Misting Fan
for $4.99
ALDI products at unbeatable prices: Beat the heat with your pet
Summer isn't easy for pets either. They need to cool down and regulate their body temperature, too.
Explore the new ALDI Finds available this Monday, June 29 to help them out.
This Heart to Tail Novelty Pet Bed, priced at $14.99, offers a safe place to relax in the shade.
More purrrfect pet deals:
- Heart to Tail Wearable Pet Towel
for $7.99 each
- Heart to Tail Pet Pool Float
for $12.99
- Heart to Tail Sea Horse Floating Dog Toy
for $4.99 each
- Heart to Tail Cooling Pet Mat
for $14.99
BBQ season is here with help from ALDI
Grill masters should check out ALDI's delicious deals this Monday, June 29. Find juicy meats, crisp vegetables, and sides that will make your taste buds explode.
How about this Fresh Atlantic Salmon, for example? It's down to $8.99 per lb. from the original price of $9.49, and is easy to throw on the grill for a healthy option.
These will make your mouth water too:
- Cattlemen's Ranch Smashed Burgers
for $9.99
- Seasoned Chicken Skewers
for $7.49 (was $7.99)
- Fresh Family Pack Chicken Wings
for $2.49 (was $2.89)
- Parkview Cheddar Brats
for $2.69
You can find more unexpected products at amazing prices in ALDI's digital weekly! Get 'em while they last until Tuesday, June 30.
Cover photo: Aldi