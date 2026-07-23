Aldi just dropped its deals on Friday, July 24 and shoppers are already talking

Aldi fans, mark your calendars. On Friday, July 24 the discount grocery chain is rolling out fresh price cuts.

The new flyer is already making the rounds among bargain hunters.

Two deals stand out. A school backpack drops to just $14.99, perfect timing for parents gearing up for the new school year.

And the Crofton 10 Piece Food Storage Set is going for only $9.99, a great price for anyone tired of mismatched lids and leftover containers.

Curious what else made the cut? We have all the highlights.