You won't want to miss what Aldi put on sale this Monday, July 27
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Aldi fans, mark your calendars. On Monday, July 27 the discount grocery chain is rolling out fresh price cuts.
The new flyer is already making the rounds among bargain hunters.
Two deals stand out. A school backpack drops to just $14.99, perfect timing for parents gearing up for the new school year.
And the Crofton 10 Piece Food Storage Set is going for only $9.99, a great price for anyone tired of mismatched lids and leftover containers.
Curious what else made the cut? We have all the highlights.
Aldi's Back-to-School sale has kids covered
Thanks to Aldi, your kids can start the new school year in style.
The sale is packed with practical must-haves every student needs, including cool backpacks with great designs starting at just $14.99.
Everthing for next school year:
Little Town Montessori Assortment
for $9.99
Disney Lunch Accessories
for $5.99
Hinkler Finger Puppet or Paint Book
for $4.99
Aldi's new deal makes home chaos a thing of the past
Aldi now has practical organizers on sale to help you finally get your home in order.
A standout pick: the Crofton 10 Piece Food Storage Set for just $9.99, already a favorite among shoppers.
Organizing essentials at Aldi:
Joie Magnetic Meal Planner
for $4.99
Easy Home XL Extendable Drying Rack
for $34.99
Crofton Cereal or Snack Dispenser
for $12.99
KIRKTON HOUSE 2' x 6' Multicolor Runner
for $16.99
Aldi's grilling season deals are here just in time for summer
What could be better than a good BBQ on a balmy summer night?
That's why Aldi is offering great deals for grilling season, including Fresh Baby Back Pork Ribs for just $3.29 per lb.
Best for summer BBQ:
Kirkwood Seasoned Turkey Burgers
for $6.99
ALDI Assorted Summer Baked Beans
for $1.59
Aldi's snack aisle is stocked with deals worth grabbing
In the mood for snacks? Aldi has a huge selection at low prices, and one standout is the Simply Nature Organic Fruit Snacks for just $4.95, a tasty pick worth adding to your cart.
Snacks on sale:
Choeur Chocolate Assortment
for $1.99
Breakfast Best Breakfast Bowl
for $1.85
Friendly Farms Nonfat Greek Yogurt
for $2.79
Barissimo Flavored Iced Coffee
for $3.89
Didn't find what you were looking for? No problem, Aldi has many more highlights in its weekly special ads.
>> Check out this week's current flyer here.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: Aldi