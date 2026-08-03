Shoppers are already lining up for these Aldi deals dropping on Tuesday, August 4

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These new deals will be waiting for you on the Aldi shelves this Tuesday, August 4. Two are already turning heads: the Ambiano Portable Blender for just $14.99, perfect for quick smoothies without hauling out a full-size machine. And the Crane Sling Puck Tabletop Wood Game for $9.99, an easy way to turn a slow evening into game night. Discover even more great deals now.

Aldi's meal prep deals are about to make your weekly routine way easier

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Aldi's board game deals are bringing game night back

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Aldi's new home upgrade deals on Tuesday, August 4

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Aldi's breakfast deals are made for mornings you didn't plan For

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