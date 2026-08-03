Shoppers are already lining up for these Aldi deals dropping on Tuesday, August 4
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These new deals will be waiting for you on the Aldi shelves this Tuesday, August 4.
Two are already turning heads: the Ambiano Portable Blender for just $14.99, perfect for quick smoothies without hauling out a full-size machine.
And the Crane Sling Puck Tabletop Wood Game for $9.99, an easy way to turn a slow evening into game night.
Discover even more great deals now.
Aldi's meal prep deals are about to make your weekly routine way easier
If your weeknights usually end with takeout because cooking feels like one more chore, Aldi's latest lineup might change that.
A fresh wave of deals just landed, and meal prep is front and center, with plenty of items designed to shave minutes off your routine instead of adding to it.
One standout is the Ambiano Portable Blender for just $14.99, small enough for the counter but strong enough for smoothies, sauces, and quick prep blends.
Meal prep made simple:
Crofton Vacuum Flask
for $6.99
LIVE IN STYLE Small Cooler Bag
for $9.99
Aldi's board game deals are bringing game night back
There's something about a good board game that gets everyone off their phones and actually talking to each other, whether it's a rowdy family night or just two people looking to kill an evening.
Aldi's latest deals are leaning into that, with a solid lineup of games on sale right now. One that's catching attention is the Crane Sling Puck Tabletop Wood Game for $9.99, a fast, easy pickup that turns any table into a mini arcade.
Nothing but winners here:
KIRKTON HOUSE Magnetic Tic Tac Toe
for $9.99
Little Town Busy Book
for $12.99
PLAYHEM! Silent Sports Ball
for $7.99
Aldi's new home upgrade deals on Tuesday, August 4
Sometimes the best home upgrades are the small ones, the kind you don't think about until you actually need them.
Aldi's latest deals make it easy to snag a few without much thought. Take the Ambiano Mini Table Fan for just $7.99, a compact way to keep your desk, nightstand, or kitchen counter cool without cranking the AC all day.
Home updates from Aldi:
KIRKTON HOUSE Candle Warmer Lamp
for $14.99
KIRKTON HOUSE Bedside Organizer
for $6.99
CASALUX Cordless Table Lamp
for $12.99
KIRKTON HOUSE Twin or Full Sheet Set
for $8.99
Aldi's breakfast deals are made for mornings you didn't plan For
Some mornings just don't leave room for a real breakfast, whether it's a packed school schedule or a meeting that snuck up on you.
Aldi's latest deals make skipping breakfast a lot less necessary. The Breakfast Best Buttermilk Protein Waffles for just $4.59 are ready in minutes, filling enough to actually get you through the morning, and taste good enough that you won't miss the sit-down version.
Easy breakfast for busy school days:
Millville Honey Graham Squares
for $3.19
Millville Assorted Toaster Tarts
for $3.35
Elevation Maxx Bars
for $5.19
Didn't find what you were looking for? No problem, Aldi has many more highlights in its weekly special ads.
>> Check out this week's current flyer here.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: Aldi