Aldi is lowering prices on kitchen appliances and home essentials
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Aldi's Times Square location has become one of the most talked about spots in New York City.
Shoppers are showing up early, comparing prices with nearby stores, and walking away impressed.
Friday, July 3 brings deals worth planning for.
The Ambiano Handheld Steam Cleaner is just $19.99, and the Crofton 3-Pack Ceramic Fry Pan Set is only $24.99, the kind of find that tends to sell out fast once word gets around.
More deals are waiting below, so take a look before the crowds beat you to it.
Home essentials on sale at Aldi on Friday, July 3
Aldi is stocking its shelves with home essentials at prices that are hard to pass up.
For a limited time, the Ambiano Handheld Steam Cleaner is available for just $19.99, a deal that's already catching the attention of shoppers looking to tackle grime without spending much.
More home essentials:
KIRKTON HOUSE Blanket Storage
for $7.99
KIRKTON HOUSE Scalloped Woven Basket
for $9.99
Easy Home Tissue Box Cover
for $7.99
KIRKTON HOUSE 18" x 30" Coir Doormat
for $6.99
Aldi's Kitchen Essentials Deal Is One Home Cooks Won't Want to Skip
If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen without breaking the bank, Aldi has you covered.
Our pick this week is the Crofton 3-Pack Ceramic Fry Pan Set, on sale for just $24.99, a solid find for anyone ready to swap out worn out pans for something new.
Kitchen must haves at Aldi:
Crofton Divided Snack Serving Tray
for $7.99
Crofton Ice Cube Trays
for $3.99
Easy Home Zipper Pouches
for $2.99
Crofton Silicone Edge Wooden Utensil
for $63.99
Aldi's Lego Deal Has Parents Grabbing This Set Before It's Gone
Looking to treat your kids to something special? Aldi has plenty to choose from, and Lego fans are in for a real treat this time.
This Lego Creator set is on sale for just $29.99, a price that makes it an easy pick for parents looking to spoil their kids without overspending.
Kids love these deals at Aldi:
LEGO Duplo Ambulance
for $19.99
LEGO Pajama Pants
for $9.99
KIRKTON HOUSE Building Block Storage
for $12.99
LEGO Hydration Bottle
for $6.99
Aldi's Summer BBQ Deal Is Setting Up Backyards Across the Country
Nothing beats a summer evening around the grill, and Aldi is making it easier to pull one off.
On sale this week are the Fresh Chuck & Brisket Angus Beef Burgers, priced at just $7.99, a deal that's already got neighbors planning their next cookout.
Time for some BBQ:
Kirkwood Chicken Patties
for $8.99
Fresh Family Pack Chicken Wings
for $9.96
Fresh Atlantic Salmon Side
for $16.58
Didn't find what you were looking for? No problem, Aldi has many more highlights in its weekly special ads.
>> Check out this week's current flyer here.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor.
Cover photo: Aldi