Aldi's new Times Square store keeps drawing crowds - These steals on Thursday, June 2 show why

Aldi's Times Square location has become one of the most talked about spots in New York City.

Shoppers are showing up early, comparing prices with nearby stores, and walking away impressed.

Thursday, June 2 brings deals worth planning for.

The Ambiano Handheld Steam Cleaner is just $19.99, and the Crofton 3-Pack Ceramic Fry Pan Set is only $24.99, the kind of find that tends to sell out fast once word gets around.

More deals are waiting below, so take a look before the crowds beat you to it.