The luxury scent you've always wanted is finally available at a price you'll love

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Every iconic scent has a secret. Meet the brand that's sharing it. ALT. Fragrance was built on a simple truth: the world's most beloved perfumes have a signature scent that can be recreated with the right expertise, the right ingredients, and none of the retail markup. ALT. takes the DNA of the most coveted luxury scents and reimagines them with premium-grade formulas and expert craftsmanship, at a fraction of the cost. The result is a fragrance wardrobe that feels indulgent, personal, and unmistakably sophisticated without the price tag that usually comes with it. Here's everything serious fragrance lovers need to know about the brand rewriting the rules of perfume.

Why ALT. Fragrance Has Won Over a Million Customers

ALT. Fragrance proves that extraordinary scent was never meant to be a luxury reserved for the few. © ALT. Fragrances ALT. Fragrance has mastered the art of working from the inside out. Each scent begins not with a bottle or a price point, but with the olfactory fingerprint of a legendary perfume, the kind worn by those who know fragrance deeply. Each fragrance is handcrafted in the US using premium ingredients that meet standards that matter: vegan, cruelty-free, and clean formulas housed in sleek, fully recyclable glass bottles. The focus is purely on scent quality. No inflated markups, no unnecessary prestige packaging. The secret is a relentless commitment to longevity and wearability. ALT. formulas are built to hold beautifully throughout the day, making them serious contenders in any conversation about signature scents, daily fragrance rotations, and the art of smelling great without compromising. Over a million satisfied customers have proven that the approach works and the fragrance community has taken notice.

Crystal: The Definitive Baccarat Rouge 540 Dupe Alternative

Crystal is the fragrance for those who have always admired Baccarat Rouge 540 from a distance. © ALT. Fragrances Crystal, inspired by the legendary Baccarat Rouge 540, is a bold, unisex fragrance that commands attention from the first moment it opens. It opens with luminous saffron and jasmine before settling into warm amberwood and cedar notes that linger beautifully on the skin. This is a scent that feels confident, sensual, and refined in equal measure. Crystal has that rare quality of turning heads and sparking genuine compliments, whether you're stepping into a boardroom, a dinner, or simply out the door. It's the kind of fragrance that becomes part of your presence, memorable long after you've left the room.

Simply Santal: A dupe for the Perfume Lover Who Lives in Le Labo

Simply Santal is the rare fragrance that doesn't announce itself, it reveals itself. © ALT. Fragrances Simply Santal takes a different path. It's warm, woody, and intimate and inspired by the iconic Le Labo Santal 33, one of the most recognizable and beloved fragrances of a generation. Sandalwood and cedar form the backbone, while soft iris and violet add a subtle depth that reveals itself slowly and deliberately over time. This fragrance feels lived-in and luxurious, in the best possible way. Simply Santal is ideal for anyone building a true signature scent wardrobe, a fragrance that doesn't follow trends but anchors an identity. It's the one you'll reach for every day. The one that becomes, unmistakably, yours.

© ALT. Fragrances