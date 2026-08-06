Back-to-school Snack Sale! Catalina Crunch is saving you 15% - now thru August 9 only

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The school year has a way of sneaking up on parents every time. One week you're soaking up the last days of summer, and the next you're scrambling to pack lunches before their out the door. Mornings get chaotic fast, and finding snacks that hold up between drop-off and the final bell can feel like its own homework assignment. That's where planning ahead pays off for parents. Stocking the pantry now with grab-and-go options means one less thing to worry about when everyone's running behind. Catalina Crunch has built a lineup that fits right into your routine: They're quick to pack, easy for kids to munch and open on their own, and satisfying enough to get them through a long school day. Plus they arrive right at your door without the hassel. >> Click here to save 15% During This Back-to-School Sale - only until August 9 If the new school year has you thinking about smarter snack options, now's the time to check out what Catalina Crunch has to stock up on.

Save 15% During Catalina Crunch's Back-to-School Sale

© Catalina Crunch Mark your calendar for August 6 through August 9 . Catalina Crunch is running a huge sitewide sale at 15% off, giving parents the perfect window to load up before the school year kicks into gear. Even better, there's nothing to remember at checkout. The discount applies automatically, no promo code needed. Whether you're restocking breakfast staples, hunting for new lunch box favorites, or grabbing fuel for after-school activities, this limited-time deal makes it easy to save across the entire site. With back-to-school shopping lists piling up fast, it's a simple way to get ahead of the curve.

What Makes Catalina Crunch Stand Out?

© Catalina Crunch Finding snacks that actually fit into a busy family schedule isn't easy. Between early mornings and packed afternoons, there's not always time to think about what's healthy, what tastes good, and what everyone will actually eat. That's part of why Catalina Crunch has become such a popular pick for parents looking for something that checks all three boxes without the hassle. The brand's lineup keeps growing, with cereals, cookies, snack mixes, and other pantry staples that work just as well during a rushed weekday morning as they do for an afternoon snack break. With so many flavors and crunchy options to choose from, it's easy to find something everyone in the house will reach for. For parents juggling a full schedule, having snacks you can count on means one less decision to make during an already busy week.

Don't Miss the Catalina Crunch Multipacks

© Catalina Crunch Among the brand's back-to-school lineup, the Catalina Crunch Multipacks stand out as the real favorite, and they're only available through the Catalina Crunch website. Built for families who are constantly on the move, these multipacks come individually packaged, making them easy to toss into a lunch box, backpack, gym bag, or the car before rushing out the door. They also take the guesswork out of restocking the pantry, since one order covers what would otherwise mean picking up several separate snacks at the grocery store. Since the Multipacks are exclusive to the Catalina Crunch website, they're a convenient way to stock up straight from the source and have them delivered right to your door, especially with back-to-school routines just around the corner.

© Catalina Crunch