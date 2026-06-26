Best Buy is offering this smart dishwasher for $150 less right now

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Best Buy is lowering prices on appliances in all categories on Saturday, June 27. Save up to 45% on select appliances, plus get free delivery on all major appliances. One of the highlights, for example, is an LG Smart Front-Load Washer for $879.99, down from $1,199.99. Good to know: Thanks to the Price Match Guarantee, you’ll always get the best price at Best Buy. Here are some more great deals.

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Smart Front Load Washer

© Best Buy Laundry might not be the most exciting part of the week, but having the right washer can make a noticeable difference. The LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Smart Front Load Washer is designed to handle large loads efficiently while helping clothes come out looking and feeling their best. Features like built in intelligence can automatically adjust wash settings based on the load, while Steam technology helps tackle stubborn dirt and everyday messes. The spacious drum means fewer loads overall, and smart connectivity lets you keep an eye on your laundry from your phone. Right now, Best Buy has this LG washer available for $879.99, down from $1,199.99, making it a solid opportunity for anyone planning a laundry room upgrade.

Frigidaire Gallery Electric Convection Range

© Best Buy For anyone who enjoys cooking at home, the Frigidaire Gallery Slide In Electric Range brings together modern features and everyday convenience. With five cooking elements, Total Convection technology, and built in Air Fry functionality, it offers plenty of flexibility whether you are preparing a quick weeknight dinner or cooking for guests. In a more polished look, while Steam Clean helps make maintenance easier. One of the biggest highlights is the current price. Best Buy has this model available for $1,099.99, reduced from $2,149.99, which makes it one of the more compelling appliance deals available right now. If a kitchen upgrade has been on your list, this is definitely worth a closer look.

Bosch 800 Series Smart Dishwasher

© Best Buy A dishwasher is one of those appliances you do not think much about until you have a really good one. The Bosch 800 Series Dishwasher is built to make daily cleanup easier, quieter, and more efficient. It features a flexible third rack for extra loading space, a stainless steel tub, and Bosch's CrystalDry technology, which helps dishes come out remarkably dry, even plastics that are often difficult to dry completely. At just 42 dBA, it is also impressively quiet, making it easy to run at any time of day. Best Buy currently offers this model for $1,349.99, down from $1,499.99. For homeowners looking for premium performance and long term reliability, it is a dishwasher that consistently earns strong reviews.

Insignia Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

© Best Buy If you are looking for a practical refrigerator that offers plenty of space without stretching your budget, the Insignia 18.6 Cu. Ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator is worth considering. The bottom freezer design keeps fresh foods at eye level, making everyday items easier to access, while the stainless steel finish gives it a clean and modern appearance. Inside, there is ample room for groceries, beverages, and meal prep essentials, making it a good fit for families, apartments, or smaller kitchens. It is also ENERGY STAR certified, helping improve efficiency without sacrificing performance. Best Buy currently has this refrigerator available for $599.99, reduced from $949.99, making it an especially attractive option for anyone shopping for a reliable refrigerator at a significant discount.