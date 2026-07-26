Why everyone wants to get this smart toaster from Best Buy

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Nobody expected this. Black Friday pricing usually means camping out in November, not scrolling your phone on a random summer afternoon. But Best Buy just flipped the calendar upside down, and the deals landing right now are worth stopping for. Highlights include a smart toaster for $79.99 instead of $209.99, as well as a TCL 75-inch Mini LED Smart TV for $599.99 instead of $1,199.99. Deals like this don't wait around. Best Buy has more offers rolling out, and we'll keep bringing them to you as they land.

Teendow Touch Screen 4 Slice Toaster for $79.99 instead of $209.99

© Best Buy A toaster might not be the first appliance you think about upgrading, but the Teendow Touch Screen Toaster brings a surprisingly modern touch to your kitchen. The large touchscreen makes it easy to choose between six browning levels, while the dual controls let you toast different types of bread at the same time without compromising the results. With room for four slices and a sleek stainless steel finish, it looks just as good as it performs. Whether you are making breakfast for the family or just want perfectly toasted bagels in the morning, this toaster keeps things simple. Right now, Best Buy has it on sale for $79.99, down from $209.99, making it a great deal for anyone looking to refresh their kitchen without spending a fortune.

TCL 75 Inch Mini LED Smart TV for $559.99 instead of $1,199.99

© Best Buy A big screen can completely change the way you watch movies, sports, and your favorite shows, and the TCL 75 Inch QM5K Series is a great example. The combination of QD Mini LED technology and 4K resolution delivers bright highlights, impressive contrast, and vibrant colors that make every scene look more lifelike. Google TV keeps all your favorite streaming apps in one place, making it easy to jump between Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, and more. Whether you are building a home theater or simply replacing an older television, this model offers a lot for the price. Best Buy currently has the TCL 75 Inch QM5K on sale for $599.99, reduced from $1,199.99, making it one of the strongest large screen TV deals available right now.

MERACH Exercise Bike for $179.99 instead of $249.99

© Best Buy Working out at home is a lot easier when you have equipment that keeps you motivated, and the MERACH Exercise Bike does exactly that. Its quiet belt drive system makes it ideal for apartments or early morning workouts, while the updated RPM Game Mode adds a more interactive feel that helps keep exercise sessions interesting. The adjustable design makes it comfortable for a wide range of users, and the built in device holder lets you follow workout classes or stream your favorite shows while you ride. Whether you are starting a new fitness routine or adding cardio to your weekly workouts, this bike is an easy fit for most home gyms. Right now, Best Buy has it available for $179.99, down from $249.99, making it a great value for anyone looking to stay active at home.

Greenworks 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $29.99 instead of $529.99

© Best Buy Cleaning driveways, patios, fences, or outdoor furniture becomes much easier with the Greenworks 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer. It delivers plenty of power to tackle built up dirt and grime without the hassle of maintaining a gas powered machine. The electric design starts with the push of a button, runs quieter than traditional pressure washers, and is simple to use for everything from routine cleaning to bigger outdoor projects. Whether you are getting your home ready for summer or giving your outdoor spaces a fresh look, this pressure washer can save you a lot of time and effort. Best Buy currently has the Greenworks 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer on sale for $209.99, reduced from $529.99, making it an excellent opportunity to pick up a powerful cleaning tool at a significant discount.