This Roborock Vacuum & Mop is available at its lowest price on Tuesday, July 21

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Best Buy is launching store-wide discounts on Tuesday, July 21, in almost every department! We combed through the entire sale section to bring you the deals worth your time. Our favorites? With savings of $1,500 you can get the LG OLED Smart webOS TV for $1,499.00 instead of $2,999.00 and the Sonance MAG6.1 for $1,299.00 instead of $2,799.00. More deals you don't want to miss: The Roborock Vacuum & Mop available for $649.99, down from $1,599.00 and the Ninja SLUSHi Maker is $299.99 instead of $349.99. Here are some of this week's top deals to grab at Best Buy.

Best-selling Roborock Vacuum & Mop for only $649.99 at Best Buy

© Best Buy Meet the Roborock Qrevo Curv Robot Vacuum & Mop, where elegance meets innovation. Right now, it's available for $649.99, down from $1,599.00 with a discount of $950. Its Dual Anti-Tangle System features both a main brush and side brush that prevents the vaccuum from getting tripped up, making it perfect for long hair and pet-friendly homes. The AdaptiLift Chassis adapts to different floor types for thorough, hassle-free cleaning throughout your home. With 18,500 Pa HyperForce suction and FlexiArm Technology, every corner is left spotless. Enjoy tangle-free cleaning without the constant brush maintenance, and let the Roborock Qrevo Curv bring both warmth and unmatched performance into your home. Reviewers rave about its powerful suction and cleaning performance, along with smarter navigation, accurate initial mapping, quiet operation, and long battery life.

This Ninja SLUSHi Maker makes slushies that taste just like 7-Eleven's

© Best Buy Right now, the Ninja SLUSHi Frozen Drink Maker is $299.99 instead of $349.99. Thanks to the innovative RapidChill Technology, no ice is needed. A two-part system spins an auger around a cooling cylinder to freeze liquid evenly and keep it at the perfect temperature. Just pour in your favorite liquid, wine, coffee, soda, juice, chocolate milk, and more, select a program from the 5 preset settings, and watch it transform into a smooth, flavorful frozen drink in as little as 15 to 60 minutes. The WhisperChill Compressor then quietly keeps your creation perfectly slushed for up to 12 hours. And with dishwasher-safe parts plus a detachable lid and drip tray, cleanup of the Ninja SLUSHi is effortless. Time to whip up the perfect drin depends on ingredients, volume, and starting temperature. Recipes must include sugar to slush properly – for sugar-free versions, add a recommended sugar substitute to ensure perfect results.

Best Buy sells LG 77'' OLED Smart webOS TV with $1,500 discount

© Best Buy The LG OLED Smart webOS TV delivers a premium viewing experience with plenty to offer. A native 120Hz refresh rate keeps up with the action, whether you're gaming or watching sports, while Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and FILMMAKER MODE bring the big-picture experience to your living room. The α8 AI Processor automatically optimizes picture and sound quality based on what you're watching, and LG webOS 25 makes it easier to find and stream content, with Quick Cards to organize your favorite apps and instant access to over 300 free channels via LG Channels. For gamers, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR ensure smooth gameplay, while four HDMI 2.1 inputs let you connect all your devices. And the LG Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer puts full control at your fingertips, whether you're gaming on consoles or in the cloud. At Best Buy, the LG OLED Smart webOS TV is on sale for $1,499.00, so you can save $1,500.

Last but not least: Sonance MAG6.1 Speaker System on sale for just $1,299

© Best Buy Take your outdoor sound to the next level with the Sonance MAG6.1 Landscape Speaker System, powered by Sonos. Stream music wirelessly through the Sonos app, with full access to your digital library, radio, and streaming platforms. The MAG6.1 system pairs six 3.5" satellite landscape speakers with anodized aluminum cones with a powerful 8" in-ground subwoofer, delivering balanced, immersive sound across patios, gardens, and outdoor spaces. Built to withstand the elements year-round, it blends seamlessly into any outdoor setting while covering a wide 40Hz–20kHz frequency range. And all at a price of just $1,299.00 instead of $2,799.00. With 85dB (satellite) and 89dB (subwoofer) sensitivity, every detail, from crisp highs to deep bass, comes through Sonance MAG6.1 with clarity and power.