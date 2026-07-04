Monday, July 6 Just Became the Best Day to Visit Best Buy This Week

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Best Buy is cutting prices across the board this Monday, July 6 and unlike the usual sale noise, a few of these deals are genuinely hard to ignore. The discounts span every department, which means there's likely something here for you whether you're upgrading your commute, your kitchen, or anything in between. Two deals in particular stand out. A dashcam that normally runs $379.99 is down to $269.99, a solid drop for anyone who's been putting off adding one to their car. And if your morning coffee routine deserves better, a coffee maker is on offer for just $29.99, cut from $59.99. Below are some of the best deals available today.

The Vantrue N4 Pro Covers Every Angle, and Right Now It's $110 Off

© Best Buy If you've ever wished you had footage after a fender bender or a sketchy parking lot incident, the Vantrue N4 Pro is the kind of device that makes you wonder why you waited. It records the front, cabin, and rear of your vehicle simultaneously, so whatever happens, you've got it covered from every direction. The specs back it up. You get 4K HDR recording, night vision for low-light situations, GPS tracking, a parking mode that keeps watch even when you're not in the car, and built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi for easy footage access. It also ships with a 128GB microSD card already included, so there's nothing extra to buy before you can start using it. Best Buy currently has the dashcam on sale for $269.99, down from $379.99. For a three-channel dashcam with this feature set, that's a price worth acting on.

This $30 Coffee Maker Does Everything You Actually Need

© Best Buy Not every kitchen upgrade needs to cost a fortune, and the Bella Pro 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker is a good reminder of that. At $29.99, marked down from $59.99, it's the kind of deal that's easy to talk yourself into. The machine handles the basics well. You get programmable brewing so your coffee is ready when you wake up, a 12-cup capacity that works for both solo mornings and busier households, and a control panel that doesn't require a manual to figure out. The stainless steel finish looks clean and modern without trying too hard, so it'll fit into most kitchens without clashing with anything. It's not trying to be a high-end espresso setup. It's a reliable, no-fuss coffee maker that does exactly what it promises, and right now Best Buy has it for half price.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Is on Sale, and It's the Travel Camera You'll Actually Use

© Best Buy Most people who buy a camera end up leaving it at home because it's too bulky to bother with. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 solves that problem in the most straightforward way possible: it fits in your pocket. Despite its size, it doesn't cut corners on quality. The built-in 3-axis gimbal keeps your footage smooth even when you're moving, so you're not stuck with shaky clips you'll never actually post. The rotating touchscreen makes it easy to switch between horizontal and vertical recording on the fly, whether you're shooting for YouTube or just want content that looks right on Instagram. The Creator Combo bundles in a set of accessories that genuinely add to what the camera can do, so you're not immediately shopping for add-ons after unboxing it. Best Buy has the bundle at $512, down from $629. If you've been wanting to improve your video quality without committing to a full-size camera setup, this is a reasonable moment to pull the trigger.

PS5 Running Out of Space? This $380 SSD Fix Is Hard to Pass Up

© Best Buy If you own a PlayStation 5, you've probably already run into the storage problem. Modern games like GTA VI routinely clock in at 50, 80, even 100 gigabytes, and the console's built-in storage fills up faster than most people expect. At some point, deleting games you might want to replay stops feeling like a solution. The WD Black SN850P 2TB SSD is the straightforward fix. It's officially designed for the PS5, delivers the high read speeds the console needs to run games without a hitch, and comes with a built-in heatsink so you don't need to source one separately. Installation is simple enough that you won't need a tutorial to get through it. The number that makes this worth paying attention to: Best Buy currently has it listed at $379.99, down from $1,068.99. That's not a typo. For 2TB of PS5-compatible, high-speed storage at that price, this one's worth grabbing before it's gone.