Best Buy is cutting prices on all Apple products for MDW! Here's what's on sale

Best Buy is going all out for Memorial Day, and a few deals in particular are worth your attention.

Starting Tuesday, May 26, you can grab the Pioneer 65-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for $249.99, down from $499.99. That's a 65-inch screen for under $250.

Also dropping in price: the Apple 11-inch iPad Air M3 at $499, slashed from $749.

All deals run through Monday, May 25 only, so the window is tight.

We've rounded up the best sales for you below.