Best Buy is cutting prices on all Apple products for MDW! Here's what's on sale
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Best Buy is going all out for Memorial Day, and a few deals in particular are worth your attention.
Starting Tuesday, May 26, you can grab the Pioneer 65-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for $249.99, down from $499.99. That's a 65-inch screen for under $250.
Also dropping in price: the Apple 11-inch iPad Air M3 at $499, slashed from $749.
All deals run through Monday, May 25 only, so the window is tight.
We've rounded up the best sales for you below.
Memorial Day Sale at Best Buy on Tuesday, May 26
If you've been waiting for a reason to upgrade your TV setup, this might be it.
Best Buy is offering the Pioneer 65-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for just $249.99, down from $499.99, a full $250 off a big-screen 4K TV.
More Sales Trending at Best Buy:
HP 14" Chromebook
for $179 (was $399)
NIU KQi 100P Foldable Electric Kick Scooter
for $255.20 (was $699)
Motorola moto g stylus
for $189.99 (was $399.99)
Energizer 3-in-1 15W Magnetic Fast 15W Charger
for $18.99 (was $49.99)
Memorial Day Sale: Save big on Apple
Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale is delivering some serious markdowns on Apple products, and the biggest offer is hard to overlook.
The Apple 11-inch iPad Air M3 is now $499, down from $749, making this one of the best moments to pick one up if you've had it on your radar.
More Apple on sale this weekend:
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
for $14.99 (was $19)
Apple iPhone 16e
for $499.99 (was $599.99)
- Apple 15-inch MacBook Air
for $1,149 (was $1,299)
Apple AirPods Max
for $449.99 (was $549.99)
Memorial Day Sale: Deals under 100 Bucks
Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale isn't just for big spenders.
If you're shopping with a tighter budget, there's plenty worth looking at, including our top pick: the Toshiba 32" V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV for $74.99, down from $129.99.
Deals for every budget:
Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners
for $99.99 (was $129.99)
Canon PIXMA TS6520 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer
for $79 (was $140)
Ring Outdoor Cam Plus
for $59.99 (was $99.99)
DJI Mic Mini Wireless Omnidirectional Microphone
for $79 (was $99.99)
Major appliances are getting the Memorial Day treatment too
The savings don't stop at TVs and tablets.
Best Buy is also taking significant chunks off major appliances, with the Samsung 36-inch Wide 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator leading the way at $2,099.99, down from $3,059.99.
Major price-cuts on the biggest appliances:
Whirlpool 4.2-4.3 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Top Load Washer
for $549.99 (was $629.99)
Samsung 30 in. Wide 5 Burner 6.0 cu. ft. Freestanding Gas Range
for $849.99 (was $1,034.99)
Bosch 800 Series 24 " Top Control Smart Dishwasher
for $1,349.99 (was $1,499.99)
Insignia™ 7 Cu. Ft. Garage-Ready Chest Freezer
for $199.99 (was $249.99)
These highlighted deals represent just a fraction of what Best Buy has rolled out for their MDW sales event. Their online site is also packed with more discounts, too.
Whether you're hunting for headphones, gaming consoles, cameras, smart home devices, or computer accessories, Best Buy's digital shelves are stocked with mark-downs waiting to be scooped up.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor. Recommendations are independently chosen by TAG24's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Cover photo: TAG24