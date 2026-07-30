Your morning coffee and your smile are both getting an upgrade thanks to Best Buy

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Best Buy is rolling out fresh price cuts this Friday, July 31, covering smart TVs, Apple favorites, and the small home gadgets that quietly make life easier. Two deals are already turning heads. The Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush drops to $39.99, down from $49.99, a dentist-recommended upgrade at a fraction of the price. Coffee lovers can grab the Ninja Coffee Maker for $99.99 instead of $129.99, basically covering a month of your morning routine. With TVs and Apple products also discounted, chances are something on your wish list just got cheaper. See the best deals below.

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $39.99 instead of $49.99 at Best Buy

© Best Buy Sometimes the smallest upgrades make the biggest difference, and the Philips Sonicare 4100 is proof. Its sonic technology clears away more plaque than a manual brush while staying gentle on teeth and gums, and a built in pressure sensor tells you the moment you're brushing too hard. The battery holds up for weeks between charges, so it fits right into a busy schedule without any extra hassle. Right now Best Buy has it marked down to $39.99 from $49.99, making this the moment to finally make the switch to electric.

Ninja Coffee Maker for $99.99 instead of $129.99 at Best Buy

© Best Buy Not every morning calls for the same cup, and the Ninja Pods & Grounds Coffee Maker is built around that. It works with K Cup pods or your favorite ground coffee, so you're never stuck with just one option. Want it hot or iced? Both are covered. The foldaway milk frother turns your kitchen into a mini café, letting you whip up lattes and cappuccinos without much effort. Despite everything it can do, it keeps a compact footprint that won't crowd your countertop. Best Buy currently has it priced at $99.99, down from $129.99, making this a smart moment for coffee lovers to finally upgrade their daily routine.

Apple AirPods Max 2 for $449 instead of $549 at Best Buy

© Best Buy Great sound shouldn't mean sacrificing comfort, and the Apple AirPods Max 2 deliver both without any tradeoffs. Expect rich, detailed audio paired with powerful active noise cancellation, plus a transparency mode that keeps you tuned into your surroundings whenever you need it. The switch to USB C charging makes daily use even easier, and pairing stays effortless across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Whether you're deep into a playlist, catching up on a movie, or jumping on a call, these headphones hold up as a genuinely premium experience. Right now Best Buy has them priced at $449 down from $549 giving you a solid reason to finally add Apple's top over ear headphones to your setup.

Samsung 65" 4K Smart TV for $329.99 instead of $469.99 at Best Buy

© Best Buy Bringing home a bigger screen doesn't have to blow the budget, and the Samsung 65 Inch U7900 Series is the proof. Its large 4K display delivers sharp detail and vivid color that make movie nights, game days, and casual streaming look noticeably better. Samsung's Tizen smart platform puts Netflix, Disney Plus, and YouTube right at your fingertips, so there's no fumbling for what to watch. The slim design also blends easily into almost any room setup. Best Buy currently has it marked down to $329.99 from $469.99, making this one of the strongest value picks for anyone ready to upgrade their living room without stretching their budget.