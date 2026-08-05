Best Buy dropped some of the best deals this summer on Thursday, August 6

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Forget the summer heat, Best Buy is turning up the temperature with deals tech fans and collectors have been waiting for. Starting Thursday, August 6 , shoppers can grab the brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 for $1,899.99, one of the most talked about foldables of the year. Pokémon collectors are in for a treat too. The sought after Pokémon TCG Mega Moonlit Tin Mega Gengar ex just dropped to $44.99 from $49.99, and given the current Pokémon card frenzy, it won't last. We'll show you all the highlights.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 available at Best Biy

© Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 keeps proving why foldables are no longer just a novelty. Closed, it feels like any premium everyday phone. Open it up, and a large immersive display takes over, perfect for multitasking, streaming, gaming, or knocking out work on the go. Samsung has trimmed the design down, making it slimmer, lighter, and noticeably more comfortable to hold, while the hardware underneath keeps everything running without a hiccup. Add in an advanced camera system and AI powered features, and it quickly becomes a serious pick for anyone who cares about photography or productivity. Right now, Best Buy has the unlocked 256GB Galaxy Z Fold8 for just $1,899.99, meaning shoppers can grab Samsung's newest foldable flagship the moment it lands on shelves.

Ninja Crispi Air Fryer for $159.99 instead of $179.99

© Best Buy The Ninja Crispi 4 in 1 Cooking System solves a problem most air fryer owners know all too well: the endless cleanup. Instead of a bulky basket, it cooks straight in durable glass containers that go from the counter to the table and right into the fridge afterward. It handles air frying, baking, crisping, and reheating, so it fits just as easily into a quick weeknight dinner as it does into meal prep or leftover duty. The included crisper plates make sure everything comes out crispy on the outside without drying out the rest. Best Buy currently has the Ninja Crispi marked down to $159.99 from $179.99, making now a smart time to simplify your kitchen routine.

Get Pokémon TCG Mega Moonlit Tin boxes on sale

© Best Buy Whether you've been collecting since the beginning or you're just discovering the Pokémon trading card game, the Pokémon TCG Mega Moonlit Tin featuring Mega Gengar ex is worth adding to your shelf. Alongside the eye catching collectible tin, it comes packed with a powerful Mega Gengar ex promo card and several booster packs, each one holding the chance for a rare pull. It's the kind of set collectors love displaying just as much as players love tearing into. Best Buy currently has the Mega Moonlit Tin available for $44.99, down from $49.99, making it an easy pickup for anyone looking to grow their collection without paying full price.

Eufy SoloCam E30 Security Camera for $49.99 instead of $99.99

© Best Buy Keeping an eye on your home just got a lot less complicated with the Eufy SoloCam E30. This wireless outdoor security camera runs on a built in solar panel, so recharging batteries becomes one less thing to think about. It captures sharp 2K video, covers a full 360 degrees, and sends motion alerts straight to your phone, keeping you in the loop no matter where you are. One of the biggest perks is that there's no monthly subscription to worry about, so you get real smart home security without the ongoing costs stacking up. Right now, Best Buy has the Eufy SoloCam E30 on sale for just $49.99, down from $99.99, making it one of the best deals out there for anyone ready to upgrade their home security.