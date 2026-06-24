This huge $600 smart TV is perfect for your next watch party

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Best Buy is rolling out a wave of discounts on Thursday, June 25, spanning nearly every department. Whether you're after a tech upgrade or a living room centerpiece, there's a good chance something on your list just got cheaper. Standouts include the UGREEN Nexode 200W Power Bank dropping to $90.99 from $129.99 and a Hisense 75" 4K Smart Fire TV marked down to just $600.99 from $1,299.99. Half price on a large-format 4K TV doesn't come around often. Browse the full list of deals right here before the best ones are gone.

UGREEN Nexode 200W Power Bank for $90.99 instead of $129.99

© Best Buy The UGREEN Nexode 200W Power Bank has a 25,000mAh capacity and delivers up to 200W of total output, which means it can handle laptops, tablets, and smartphones without breaking a sweat. A built-in TFT display shows real-time battery levels and charging speeds, so you always know exactly where you stand. It's also compact enough to toss in a bag without thinking twice, making it a practical choice for travel, long work days, or anywhere an outlet isn't guaranteed. Best Buy currently has it on sale for $90.99, down from $129.99. If you've been holding out for a capable multi-device charger at a fair price, this is a good moment to pull the trigger.

Hisense 75" 4K Smart Fire TV for $600.99 instead of $1,299.99

© Best Buy If you have been thinking about upgrading to a larger TV, the Hisense 75 inch U6 Series delivers a premium viewing experience without the premium price tag. Thanks to MiniLED backlighting and QLED technology, you get impressive brightness, deeper contrast, and vibrant colors that make movies, sports, and gaming look fantastic. The massive 75 inch screen creates a true home theater experience, while Fire TV built in gives you quick access to all your favorite streaming services in one place. Features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos help bring content to life with more detail and immersive sound. Right now, Best Buy has this model available for just $600.99, down from $1,299.99, making it one of the strongest big screen TV deals currently available. If you have been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your entertainment setup, this offer is definitely worth a closer look.

Bambu Lab P2S AMS Combo 3D Printer for $699.99 instead of $799.99

© Best Buy The Bambu Lab P2S AMS Combo is a great option for anyone looking to take their 3D printing projects to the next level. Designed for speed, reliability, and ease of use, it helps remove much of the complexity that often comes with advanced 3D printing. The included AMS system allows for multi material printing, opening up more creative possibilities without adding extra hassle. Whether you are creating prototypes, functional parts, or detailed hobby projects, the P2S delivers impressive results while keeping the process straightforward. Best Buy currently offers the Bambu Lab P2S AMS Combo for $699.99, reduced from $799.99, making it an attractive opportunity for makers and creators who want premium features at a lower price.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $179.99 instead of $249.99

© Best Buy The Apple AirPods Pro 3 build on everything people already love about Apple's premium wireless earbuds. They combine powerful active noise cancellation, rich sound quality, and a comfortable fit that works just as well during workouts as it does during daily commutes. New features like heart rate sensing add even more functionality, while seamless integration with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch makes the overall experience feel effortless. Whether you are listening to music, taking calls, or simply trying to tune out distractions, the AirPods Pro 3 are designed to deliver a premium everyday experience. Right now, Best Buy has them available for $179.99, down from $249.99, making this a great time to upgrade if you have been considering a new pair of wireless earbuds.