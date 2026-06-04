Best Buy is offering huge discounts on lots of branded products on Friday, June 5

Ad

Starting this Friday, June 5, Best Buy is running some of its steepest discounts of the year on a solid lineup of tech. If you've been waiting on a big purchase, now might actually be the right time to pull the trigger. A few standouts worth knowing about: the Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones are down to $278 from $398, the NIU electric scooter has dropped to $539.10 from $1,199, and the Motorola Razr Ultra is going for $699.99 instead of its usual $1,299.99. Those are just the highlights. More top deals are coming up below.

Sony WH 1000XM5 for $278 instead of $398

© Best Buy If you spend a lot of time on planes, in open offices, or just want to block out the world during your commute, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones deserve a serious look. These are Sony's flagship wireless headphones, and they've earned that title for good reason. The audio quality is genuinely impressive, the noise cancellation is among the best you'll find at this price point, and the lightweight build means you can wear them for hours without discomfort. Battery life stretches to 30 hours, call quality is crisp and clear, and the headphones handle seamless multi-device switching without any fuss. Right now, Best Buy has the WH-1000XM5 in Black for around $248, down from the original $398 retail price. That's a meaningful discount on a headphone that rarely goes on deep sale. Whether you're upgrading from an older pair or buying your first serious set of cans, this is a deal worth acting on before it disappears.

NIU KQi 300P for $539.10 instead of $1,199

© Best Buy If sitting in traffic or waiting for the next bus is starting to wear thin, the NIU KQi 300P electric scooter is a practical alternative that's worth taking seriously. It tops out at 20 mph and covers up to 40 miles on a single charge, which is more than enough for most daily commutes or quick errands around the city. The wider tires and front suspension keep the ride stable and comfortable on less-than-perfect streets, and when you're done, the foldable frame tucks away neatly at home or at the office. Best Buy currently has the NIU KQi 300P on sale at a notable discount for $539.10 instead of $1,199. Check the current deal at Best Buy before the deal runs out.

Motorola Razr Ultra for $699.99 instead of $1,299.99

© Best Buy The flip phone is back, and this time it actually makes sense to buy one. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 takes the iconic folding form factor and backs it up with genuine flagship hardware, so you're not just paying for nostalgia. The large external display is one of the most useful features here. You can read messages, check apps, and shoot selfies without ever opening the phone, which sounds like a small thing until you realize how often you reach for your phone for exactly those tasks. Open it up and you get a bright, smooth screen that handles streaming, gaming, and everyday multitasking without breaking a sweat. The camera system is top-tier, and with 512GB of built-in storage you won't need to think twice about what to keep. The Pantone Scarab finish gives it a look that stands apart from the usual slab phones, and the whole package feels premium in a way that earlier foldables simply didn't. Best Buy currently has the unlocked model available at $699.99 instead of $1,299.99, making this one of the better moments to make the jump to a foldable.

Insignia 43 Inch F50 Series 4K Smart Fire TV for $149.99 instead of $199.99

© Best Buy Not every TV upgrade needs to break the bank, and the Insignia 43-inch F50 Series makes a pretty convincing case for that. The 4K Ultra HD picture brings a noticeable step up in sharpness and color, whether you're watching movies, catching a game, or working through your streaming backlog. Fire TV is built right in, so Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and the rest are ready to go the moment you plug it in. No extra streaming stick required. Alexa voice control adds a layer of convenience that's easy to underestimate until you're actually using it to search for shows hands-free. The slim profile makes it a natural fit for smaller living rooms, bedrooms, or apartments where space is at a premium. For $149.99 instead of $199.99 at Best Buy, this is a smart TV that delivers where it counts without asking you to spend like it's a premium model.

LG French Door Smart Refrigerator for $1,899.99 instead of $3,199.99

© Best Buy If your refrigerator is overdue for a replacement, or you're finally pulling the trigger on that kitchen refresh, the LG 36-inch Counter Depth Max French Door refrigerator is worth a close look. The counter-depth design is one of its best qualities. It sits flush with your cabinetry instead of jutting out, which gives the kitchen a noticeably cleaner, more put-together look without sacrificing much in the way of storage. The 26.5 cubic foot interior is genuinely spacious, with enough room for a full grocery haul, drinks, and meal prep supplies without things getting cluttered. An internal water dispenser, smart connectivity, and flexible storage options round out a feature set that makes day-to-day use feel effortless. The stainless steel finish ties it all together and works in just about any kitchen style. Best Buy currently has it listed for $1,899.99 instead of $3,199.99, so if a new fridge has been on your list, now is a reasonable time to move on it.