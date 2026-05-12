Glow up for less: This Therabody TheraFace LED Mask is on sale right now
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Spring is in full swing, summer's right around the corner, and Mother's Day is this weekend. Lucky for you, Best Buy is dropping some seriously good deals this Wednesday, May 13!
Highlights include the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook (14") for just $179, down from $399, the Samsung 55" U7900 Series TV (2025) for $249.99, slashed from $379.99, and the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 1) for just $246.75, originally $329.
Want to treat yourself or spoil Mom? Check out the Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand for $129.99, normally $169.99, or the Shark FlexStyle Set (Indigo Rush) for $199.99, a solid $80 off the original $279.99.
Here's a closer look at more of our favorite deals below.
Don't miss Best Buy's top picks this Wednesday, May 13
This weekend, you can rab the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook Laptop (14") for just $179. That's a massive $220 off the regular $399 price tag.
Whether it's a last-minute Mother's Day gift or a solid everyday laptop for browsing, streaming, and video calls, this deal is too good to scroll past.
Check out more tech deals over here:
- Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Set (Amber Silk)
for $499.99 (was $649.99)
- Apple Watch Series 11 (Rose Gold/2025)
for $299 (was $399)
- Hypervolt 2 Percussion Massage Device (Black)
for $199 (was $229)
- Skylight Smart Touch Calendar (15", Silver)
for $249 (was $299.99)
- Shark FlexStyle Set (Indigo Rush)
for $199.99 (was $279.99)
Treat yourself or your Mom to something special
Spoil your Mom or yourself with the Therabody TheraFace LED Mask Glo for $329.99 instead of $379.99, a clinically proven LED mask that brings the spa straight to your couch.
It's the perfect Mother's Day gift or a $50 self-care win!
Don't miss what else Best Buy has on sale this week:
- Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand
for $129.99 (was $169.99)
- Shark FacialPro Glow At Home Hydro-Powered Facial System
for $299.99 (was $399.99)
- LEGO Botanicals Sunflower Bouquet Building Set
for $59.99
- Bubble Foot Spa with Heat Boost Power
for $55.99 (was $69.99)
- Pura 4 Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser
for $39.99 (was $49.99)
Everything you need for the perfect backyard summer
Grab the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 1) sunglasses for just $246.75 (reg. $329).
They're perfect for summer beach days and festivals where you can snap pics, jam to music, and use Meta AI hands-free. Save $82 before this deal's gone.
More deals waiting for you right here:
- Costway Patio Rattan Furniture Set (3-Piece)
for $159.99 (was $289.98)
- Greenworks 80V 17" Brushless String Trimmer w/ Battery & Charger
for $199 (was $299.99)
- Ninja Woodfire ProConnect Premium XL Outdoor 7-in-1 Grill & Smoker
for $499.99
- Ninja FrostVault Wheeled Cooler with Dry Zone (45qt)
for $249.99 (was $299.99)
More must-have tech for your home
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner and summer movie nights ahead, now's the perfect time to upgrade your TV setup.
The Samsung 55" Class U7900 Series TV (2025) delivers stunning 4K UHD picture on a massive 55" screen, so you can catch every goal and every scene, crystal clear.
At just $249.99 instead of $379.99, you're saving $130 on one of Samsung's latest smart TVs.
Best Buy has even more in store on sale:
- Ninja SLUSHi 5-in-1 Professional Frozen Drink Maker
for $306.99 (was $349.99)
- Yale Assure Smart Lock 2
for $188.99 (was $259.99)
- ThermoPro Digital Instant-Read Meat Thermometer
for $10.99
- Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush
for $39.99 (was $49.99)
These highlighted deals represent just a fraction of what Best Buy has rolled out for their spring season sales event. Their online site is also packed with more discounts, too.
Whether you're hunting for headphones, gaming consoles, cameras, smart home devices, or computer accessories, Best Buy's digital shelves are stocked with mark-downs waiting to be discovered.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor. Recommendations are independently chosen by TAG24's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Cover photo: TAG24