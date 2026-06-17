Best Buy is making it easier than ever to level up your home sport routine

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Mark your calendar: on Thursday, June 18, Best Buy is unleashing a brand new batch of deals across smartwatches, home appliances and more. For example, the new Oura Ring 5 is just $399 – just make sure to order the Sizing Kit first for the perfect fit and get a $10 Best Buy gift card toward your purchase. If you've been holding off on an upgrade, now's the time to take a look. Also among the highlights are the Garmin Instinct 3 Smartwatch for $299.99 instead of §399.99 and the Theragun Sense (2nd Generation) dropped to $229.99 from $299.99. Scroll down for more top deals at Best Buy.

New Oura Smart Ring 5 for only $399

The Oura Ring 5 is here – smaller, smarter and more powerful than ever for only $399. With a 40 percent reduced size, ultra-lightweight feel and a sleek all-titanium build, it's the health tracker you'll actually want to wear. Track over 50 metrics with research-grade accuracy and enjoy up to nine days of battery life, so you never miss a night of data. No compromises, just results: sleep

activity

stress

heart health

metabolic health

women’s health And Oura seamlessly integrates with over 40 apps including Natural Cycles, Strava and more. One thing to keep in mind: Order the Sizing Kit first, because Oura Rings don't follow US standard sizing, and the right fit makes all the difference. Plus, your Sizing Kit comes with a $10 Best Buy gift card to put toward your purchase.

Theragun Sense (2nd Generation) for $229.99 instead of 299.99

© Best Buy If you suffer from tension or muscle cramps, the Theragun Sense (2nd Generation) has got you covered. It's built purely for stress relief, and combines scientifically proven percussive therapy with guided routines to tackle daily tension, pain, stress and sleep issues effortlessly. The enhanced LCD screen tells you exactly where to massage, for how long and with how much pressure – no guesswork needed. Pick from four expert-designed routines preloaded on the device, or save up to five of your own favorites straight from the Therabody app. Lightweight, whisper-quiet and incredibly easy to use, the Theragun Sense takes the stress out of stress relief and costs only $229.99 instead of $299.99. Live pressure feedback makes sure you always hit the right intensity, while five speed levels let you dial it in: from a gentle touch to deep tension release. The patented triangle grip lets you reach those tricky spots without straining your hands or wrists.

Garmin Instinct 3 Smartwatch for $299.99 instead of §399.99

© Best Buy Built for the toughest adventures, the Garmin Instinct 3 for around $299.99, down from the original $399.99 retail price, is a rugged 45 mm GPS smartwatch with a 0.9" display, built-in flashlight and unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging. A bolted construction, metal-reinforced bezel and scratch-resistant lens make it virtually indestructible, engineered to MIL-STD-810 standards for thermal and shock resistance and 10 ATM water-rated. A built-in three-axis compass and barometric altimeter keep you on track, while multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology delivers superior positioning without draining your battery. Around the clock, Garmin Insticts health and wellness features monitor your heart rate, sleep, Pulse Ox and more. Garmin Pay contactless payments are included too, because even on the go, convenience matters.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Air Fryer costs $199.99 instead of $249.99

© Best Buy The Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer lets you cook two foods, two ways, and finish both at exactly the same time. Thanks to its two independent 5-qt. cooking baskets, you get a massive 10-qt. total capacity, which is enough for up to 6 lbs. of fries and 8 lbs. of wings in a single cook. Powered by DualZone Technology, the Smart Finish feature intelligently syncs both zones, so everything comes out perfectly done at the same time. Prefer to cook the same thing in both baskets? Match Cook doubles your capacity with just one tap. The integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer takes the guesswork out of doneness. From rare to well done, just hit a button on the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 and let it do the work. Speed is another strong suit: It cooks two 6-lb. chickens up to 30 percent faster than a traditional oven, and goes from frozen to crispy in just 30 minutes. Cleanup is just as easy, with nonstick baskets and dishwasher-safe crisper plates. Best Buy currently has it listed for $199.99 instead of $249.99.

JBL Grip Portable Speaker for $69.95 instead of $99.95

© Best Buy For $69.95 instead of $99.95 at Best Buy the JBL Grip is the compact speaker that punches way above its weight. Its pro sound delivers punchy bass and crystal-clear highs, whether you're easing into a mindful morning or soaking up a lazy beach day. The built-in ambient light on the back panel sets the perfect mood for every occasion, and switching between light themes is as easy as hitting the side-panel control button. Chill date night or spontaneous hangout, the vibe is always right. And it's seriously tough. With an industry-leading IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating plus a drop-proof design that survives hard falls onto concrete, the JBL Grip goes wherever life takes you. Up to 14 hours of playtime with Playtime Boost keeps the music going all day long. When the crew shows up, simply use Auracast to stereo pair two Grips for instant surround sound or connect as many JBL Auracast-enabled speakers as you've got for a full-on sound experience.