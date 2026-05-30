Best Buy just gave you an awesome reason to shop this Monday, June 1

Best Buy is dropping a new round of deals this Monday, June 1, spanning smartphones, home appliances, and more.

If you've been sitting on an upgrade decision, now might be the right time to pull the trigger.

A few picks stand out right away. The Anker Nano Power Bank drops to $18.99 down from $29.99.

The bigger headline is the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, which is down to $699.99 from $1,299.99. That's a $600 cut on a flagship flip phone released just last year.

Rounding things out, the Bella 6-qt. and 2-qt. Slow Cooker Set is going for $39.99 instead of $49.99.

The full sale covers a much wider range of categories, so it's worth browsing the complete list below.