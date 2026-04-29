Best Buy Is Practically Giving Away Appliances with a $1,000 Discount Right Now
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Best Buy kicked off its Ultimate Upgrade Sale on Thursday, April 30, covering a wide range of categories including smart TVs, appliances, and smart home gadgets.
We sorted through the entire list so you don't have to, keeping only the deals that are actually worth clicking on.
Two standouts: a Portable Air Compressor dropped to $24.99 from $69.99, and an LG 86" Smart TV now at $699.99, down from $899.99.
More solid picks are listed below.
These Are the Deals Best Buy Shoppers Are Actually Buying Right Now
Curious what's moving fastest at Best Buy?
The retailer's current top five deals are worth a look, and one that keeps climbing the list is the AVAPOW Portable Tire Inflator Air Compressor at 150 PSI, now just $24.99, down from $69.99.
Trending at Best Buy right now:
Samsung - 65” S90F OLED 4K UHD Smart TV
for $1,399.99 (was $2,499.99)
Ray-Ban Meta - Wayfarer
for $224.25 (was $299)
Lenovo - Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16" 2K Touchscreen Laptop
for $749.99 (was $1,049.99)
Dyson - V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum
for $556.99 (was $629.99)
The best Deals in TVs & Projectors
If a home theater upgrade has been on your list, this deal is hard to ignore.
The LG 86-inch UA77 LED AI 4K UHD Smart TV is currently priced at $699.99, down from $899.99, and the offer is only available for a limited time.
Big Screens, Small Prices:
Samsung - 65” LS03FA The Frame QLED 4K UHD Art Mode Smart TV
for $997.99 (was $1,599.99)
Insignia 55" F50 LED 4K UHD Smart TV
for $199.99 (was $349.99)
Epson - EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector
for $329.99 (was $399.99)
Aurzen - Smart Projector Roku TV
for $189.99 (was $349.99)
Appliance Deals at Best Buy on Friday (24.4.)
Best Buy is currently running a solid sale on appliances, and the standout is the LG 23.7-cubic-foot 3-door smart refrigerator, now at $1,999.99 after a $1,000 drop from its original $2,999.99 price tag.
More Appliances on Sale:
VAVSEA - 5-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender
for $35.99 (was $41.99)
Costway - 4500 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier
for $199.99 (was $319.99)
GE - 1.1 Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave
for $127.99 (was $175.99)
Bella - 4-qt. TriZone Air Fryer
for $49.99 (was $89.99)
The Smart Home Upgrade Most People Overlook
If you're building out a smarter home, the lock on your front door is a good place to start.
The Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock Keyless is currently $279.99 at Best Buy, down from $309.99, and it's one of the more practical upgrades you can make.
Smart Deals at Best Buy:
Govee - RGBIC 32.8ft Icicle Lights - Multi
for $89.99 (was $139.99)
TP-Link - Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini with Matter (3-pack)
for $29.99 (was $49.99)
Ring - Outdoor Cam
for $49.99 (was $79.99)
Sonos - Era 100 WiFi and Bluetooth Smart Speaker
for $203.99 (was $219)
These highlighted deals represent just a fraction of what Best Buy has rolled out for their spring season sales event. Their online site is also packed with more discounts spanning categories we haven't even touched yet.
Whether you're hunting for headphones, gaming consoles, cameras, smart home devices, or computer accessories, Best Buy's digital shelves are stocked with marked-downs waiting to be discovered.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor. Recommendations are independently chosen by TAG24's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Cover photo: TAG24 / BestBuy