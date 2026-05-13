Best Buy's Sale on Thursday, May 14 Has Some Deals Worth Your Attention

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Best Buy is rolling out a new batch of deals this Thursday, May 14, covering everything from smartphones to home appliances. If you've been waiting for the right moment to upgrade something, this sale is worth a look. Two standouts: the SIMZLIFE 130 Can Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler drops to $194.99 down from $219.99, and the Nothing Phone (3) comes in at $639.99, a solid $160 off its regular $799 price tag. More deals are available beyond these two, spanning a range of categories.

Trending Deals at Best Buy on Thursday, May 14

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Lawn Season Is Here, and Best Buy Has a Robotic Mower Worth Considering

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These Smartphones are on Sale at Best Buy, and It's Worth a Look

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If you've been thinking about a new smartphone, Best Buy has a strong option right now. The Nothing Phone (3) is down to $639.99 from $799, putting one of Android's most distinctive devices within easier reach. Its design alone sets it apart from the usual crowd, and the $160 price cut makes the decision a little simpler. Check out more Smartphone deals here: Google Pixel 10

for $599 (was $799)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

for $1,299.99 (was $1,499.99 )

Apple iPhone 16e

for $539.99 (was $599.99)

Samsung Galaxy S26

for $799.99 (was $899.99)

Best Buy Just Cut the Price on these Appliences

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