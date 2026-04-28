Shopping at Best Buy This Wednesday, April 29 Might Actually Save You a Lot of Money

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Best Buy kicked off its Ultimate Upgrade Sale on Wednesday, April 29, covering a wide range of categories including smart TVs, appliances, and smart home gadgets. We sorted through the entire list so you don't have to, keeping only the deals that are actually worth clicking on. Two standouts: a Portable Air Compressor dropped to $24.99 from $69.99, and an LG 86" Smart TV now at $699.99, down from $899.99. More solid picks are listed below.

These Are the Deals Best Buy Shoppers Are Actually Buying Right Now

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The best Deals in TVs & Projectors

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Appliance Deals at Best Buy on Friday (24.4.)

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The Smart Home Upgrade Most People Overlook

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