Some of the best discounts we've seen in a while just landed at Best Buy
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Best Buy is dropping a new round of deals this Tuesday, June 2, spanning smartphones, home appliances, and more.
If you've been sitting on an upgrade decision, now might be the right time to pull the trigger.
A few picks stand out right away. The Anker Nano Power Bank drops to $18.99 down from $29.99.
The bigger headline is the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, which is down to $699.99 from $1,299.99. That's a $600 cut on a flagship flip phone released just last year.
Rounding things out, the Bella 6-qt. and 2-qt. Slow Cooker Set is going for $39.99 instead of $49.99.
The full sale covers a much wider range of categories, so it's worth browsing the complete list below.
The Best Buy deals worth grabbing this Tuesday, June 2
Best Buy is running some strong trending deals on May 29, and one in particular caught our eye.
The Anker Nano Power Bank (5,000mAh, 22.5W) is down to $18.99, saving you $11 off its regular $29.99 price.
It's a compact charger with a built-in foldable USB-C connector, so there's no cable to hunt for when you actually need it.
Trending at Best Buy:
Insignia 32"F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV
for $79.99 (was $129.99)
Sonos Era 100 SL WiFi and Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
for $169 (was $189)
GE Profile 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
for $2,799.99 (was $3,959.99)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4
for $999 (was $1,199.99)
These cellphones just got a price cut that's hard to ignore
f a new smartphone has been on your radar, Best Buy's current deal on the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is worth a serious look.
The phone is down to $699.99 from its regular $1,299.99, which works out to $600 off a flagship flip phone that only launched last year.
Smartphones at smart prices:
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
for $1,049.99 (was $1,299.99)
Google Pixel 10
for $599 (was $799)
Apple iPhone 16e
for $539.99 (was $599.99)
Samsung Galaxy A17
for $164.99 (was $199.99)
Appliances on sale at Best Buy on Tuesday, June 2
If a kitchen upgrade has been sitting on your to-do list, this one is worth a look. The Bella 6-qt. and 2-qt. Slow Cooker Set is currently $39.99 at Best Buy, down from $49.99.
ou get two cookers in one set, the larger 6-qt. handles big batches while the 2-qt. is there for smaller sides or sauces, which makes it genuinely useful rather than just another appliance taking up counter space.
Discover more great deals:
Roborock Q10 Series Robot Vacuum
for $299.99 (was $399.99)
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
for $199.99 (was $279.99)
Samsung 4.6 Cu. Ft. Smart Top Load Washer
for $649.99 (was $999.99)
WOLFBOX Compressed Air Duster
for $31.99 (was $69.99)
Home Audio & Speakers
If you've been looking for a speaker that can actually fill a room, Best Buy has a solid deal running on the JBL PartyBox 710, down to $699.99 from $849.99.
It's portable enough to move between rooms or take outside, but loud enough that you won't wish you'd brought something bigger.
Price cut on speaker:
Bose SoundLink Max
for $329 (was $399)
Samsung Q-Series Soundbar + Subwoofer
for $1,199.99 (was $1,499.99)
Beats Pill Portable
for $99.99 (was $149.99)
Klipsch R-800F Floor Standing Speaker
for $449.99 (was $624.99)
These highlighted deals represent just a fraction of what Best Buy has rolled out for their MDW sales event. Their online site is also packed with more discounts, too.
Whether you're hunting for headphones, gaming consoles, cameras, smart home devices, or computer accessories, Best Buy's digital shelves are stocked with mark-downs waiting to be scooped up.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor. Recommendations are independently chosen by TAG24's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Cover photo: TAG24