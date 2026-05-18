From Robotic Mowers to Flagship Phones, Best Buy Is Cutting Prices This Week

Ad

Best Buy is rolling out a new batch of deals this Tuesday, May 19, covering everything from smartphones to home appliances.

If you've been waiting for the right moment to upgrade something, this sale is worth a look.

Two standouts: the SIMZLIFE 130 Can Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler drops to $194.99 down from $219.99, and the Nothing Phone (3) comes in at $639.99, a solid $160 off its regular $799 price tag.

More deals are available beyond these two, spanning a range of categories.

  © Best Buy

A few items are moving fast at Best Buy right now, and for good reason.

Leading the pack is the SIMZLIFE 130-Can Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler, currently on sale for $194.99, down from its regular price of $219.99.

It's a practical addition to any home, and at that price, it's easy to see why it's getting attention.

Trending on Best Buy:

Lawn Season Is Here, and Best Buy Has a Robotic Mower Worth Considering

  © Best Buy

The grass is growing, and if your lawn care routine could use an upgrade, Best Buy has something worth a look right now.

The MOVA LiDAX Ultra 2000 Robotic Lawn Mower is on sale for $1,499, down from $1,799. A $300 discount on a mower that handles the work for you.

The best Lawn Mover Deals:

These Smartphones are on Sale at Best Buy, and It's Worth a Look

  © Best Buy

If you've been thinking about a new smartphone, Best Buy has a strong option right now.

The Nothing Phone (3) is down to $639.99 from $799, putting one of Android's most distinctive devices within easier reach.

Its design alone sets it apart from the usual crowd, and the $160 price cut makes the decision a little simpler.

Check out more Smartphone deals here:

Best Buy Just Cut the Price on these Appliences

  © Best Buy

If a kitchen appliance upgrade has been on your radar, Best Buy is making it easier to pull the trigger.

The Frigidaire French Door Refrigerator is now $1,449.99, down from $1,799.99, which works out to $350 in savings on a refrigerator that tends to check most of the right boxes for a family kitchen.

More great Deals here:

These highlighted deals represent just a fraction of what Best Buy has rolled out for their spring season sales event. Their online site is also packed with more discounts, too.

Whether you're hunting for headphones, gaming consoles, cameras, smart home devices, or computer accessories, Best Buy's digital shelves are stocked with mark-downs waiting to be discovered.

Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor. Recommendations are independently chosen by TAG24's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cover photo: TAG24 / Best Buy