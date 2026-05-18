From Robotic Mowers to Flagship Phones, Best Buy Is Cutting Prices This Week
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Best Buy is rolling out a new batch of deals this Tuesday, May 19, covering everything from smartphones to home appliances.
If you've been waiting for the right moment to upgrade something, this sale is worth a look.
Two standouts: the SIMZLIFE 130 Can Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler drops to $194.99 down from $219.99, and the Nothing Phone (3) comes in at $639.99, a solid $160 off its regular $799 price tag.
More deals are available beyond these two, spanning a range of categories.
Trending Deals at Best Buy on Tuesday, May 19
A few items are moving fast at Best Buy right now, and for good reason.
Leading the pack is the SIMZLIFE 130-Can Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler, currently on sale for $194.99, down from its regular price of $219.99.
It's a practical addition to any home, and at that price, it's easy to see why it's getting attention.
Trending on Best Buy:
Insignia 55" Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
for $199.99 (was $349.99)
REDTIGER 4K/2.5K HD Dash Cam
for $107.99 (was $209.99)
Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07
for $299.99 (was $399.99)
Shark Stratos 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop
for $399.99 (was $799.99)
Lawn Season Is Here, and Best Buy Has a Robotic Mower Worth Considering
The grass is growing, and if your lawn care routine could use an upgrade, Best Buy has something worth a look right now.
The MOVA LiDAX Ultra 2000 Robotic Lawn Mower is on sale for $1,499, down from $1,799. A $300 discount on a mower that handles the work for you.
The best Lawn Mover Deals:
Greenworks 80-Volt 21-Inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
for $514.99 (was $699.99)
MAMMOTION LUBA 3 AWD 1500 Robot Lawn Mower with Garage
for $2,099 (was $2,399)
VEVOR Push Lawn Sweeper, 30 in Leaf & Grass Collector
for $144.90 (was $161.99)
Sun Joe 13 in. 12 Amp Electric Scarifier + Lawn Dethatcher
for $159.99 (was $164.89)
These Smartphones are on Sale at Best Buy, and It's Worth a Look
If you've been thinking about a new smartphone, Best Buy has a strong option right now.
The Nothing Phone (3) is down to $639.99 from $799, putting one of Android's most distinctive devices within easier reach.
Its design alone sets it apart from the usual crowd, and the $160 price cut makes the decision a little simpler.
Check out more Smartphone deals here:
Google Pixel 10
for $599 (was $799)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
for $1,299.99 (was $1,499.99)
Apple iPhone 16e
for $539.99 (was $599.99)
Samsung Galaxy S26
for $799.99 (was $899.99)
Best Buy Just Cut the Price on these Appliences
If a kitchen appliance upgrade has been on your radar, Best Buy is making it easier to pull the trigger.
The Frigidaire French Door Refrigerator is now $1,449.99, down from $1,799.99, which works out to $350 in savings on a refrigerator that tends to check most of the right boxes for a family kitchen.
More great Deals here:
GE Stackable Smart Front Load Washer with Steam
for $899.99 (was $1,349.99)
Bella Programmable Slow Cooker Set
for $34.99 (was $49.99)
Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Electric Toothbrush
for $329.99 (was $399.99)
bella PRO MultiBrew Coffee Maker
for $119.99 (was $149.99)
These highlighted deals represent just a fraction of what Best Buy has rolled out for their spring season sales event. Their online site is also packed with more discounts, too.
Whether you're hunting for headphones, gaming consoles, cameras, smart home devices, or computer accessories, Best Buy's digital shelves are stocked with mark-downs waiting to be discovered.
Prices and availability are subject to change at the discretion of the vendor. Recommendations are independently chosen by TAG24's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Cover photo: TAG24 / Best Buy