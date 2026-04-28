If Your Robot Vacuum Can't Do This, It's Already Outdated
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A savvy vacuum that works on its own fits anywhere? We've found an epic winner!
This robot vacuum is truly changing the game with it's quality and what it can do, and takes up so little room that it fits in the smallest of spaces and can be stored in tiny areas.
At just 3.13 inches, the X60 Max Ultra Complete is Dreame's slimmest robot vacuum to date.
That reduced profile isn't just a spec on a sheet, it means the vacuum can finally slide under low-profile furniture like couches and beds that most vacuums simply cannot reach.
Plus, it's now integrated self-cleaning and mopping features, app and voice control, and AI-enhanced tech to help it navigate through tight spaces by itself, saving you time and effort.
Discover what else makes this new generation of robot vacuums seriously worth your attention.
The Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete Is Built to Handle Whatever Your Home Throws at It
With 35,000 Pa of VormaxTM suction and AI-Enhanced OmniSightTM navigation, the Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete doesn't just clean your home, it learns it.
Dual cameras and a projector map your space fast and accurately, recognizing over 280 types of obstacles, while Proactive Light Dirt Detection picks up fine debris, hair, and mess in real time.
Navigation is handled by a retractable LiDAR sensor that collapses to fit under low-clearance furniture without sacrificing full 360° coverage.
The upgraded FlexiAdaptTM system handles thresholds up to 3.47 inches, so door frames and moving room-to-room are no longer an issue.
On the cleaning side, the HyperStreamTM Detangling DuoBrush 2.0 tackles hair wrap and tangling issues, while heated dual mop pads scrub with pressure using warm water.
Back at the charging dock, its pads are sanitized with boiling-hot water up to 212°F. A dual-solution tank system even includes a dedicated pet-odor formula.
The rest takes care of itself: auto-empty and refill, app and voice control, automatic carpet detection with mop lift, and cleaning modes tailored to homes with pets or complex layouts.
It's simply a can't-miss for high tech home cleaning.
Cover photo: Dreame