If Your Robot Vacuum Can't Do This, It's Already Outdated

A savvy vacuum that works on its own fits anywhere? We've found an epic winner!

This robot vacuum is truly changing the game with it's quality and what it can do, and takes up so little room that it fits in the smallest of spaces and can be stored in tiny areas.

At just 3.13 inches, the X60 Max Ultra Complete is Dreame's slimmest robot vacuum to date.

That reduced profile isn't just a spec on a sheet, it means the vacuum can finally slide under low-profile furniture like couches and beds that most vacuums simply cannot reach.

Plus, it's now integrated self-cleaning and mopping features, app and voice control, and AI-enhanced tech to help it navigate through tight spaces by itself, saving you time and effort.

Discover what else makes this new generation of robot vacuums seriously worth your attention.